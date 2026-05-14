USAG Hawaii continues barracks modernization with TAMC bed delivery

TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Hawaii — Advancing its commitment to unaccompanied Soldiers, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii completed a targeted furniture delivery to the permanent party barracks at Tripler Army Medical Center May 13, 2026.

The garrison’s Furnishings Management Office delivered 33 new Twin XL beds to two of the medical center's barracks. This delivery is a small part of the garrison’s comprehensive modernization plan, which focuses on providing clean, safe and comfortable living quarters for service members stationed across the island.

For leaders on the ground, the new beds and furniture provide immediate support for manpower logistics, unit readiness and Soldier quality-of-life.

"These additional beds will greatly help our team as our numbers continue to increase," said Staff Sgt. Bobby Brown, a medic and barracks manager stationed at Tripler Army Medical Center. "We have junior Soldiers moving into rooms with double occupancy right now, and getting these new beds and furnishings ensures that each Soldier will have a high-quality, comfortable place to live as our numbers grow."

This latest project at Tripler represents part of a phased, installation-wide approach to modernize living spaces for unaccompanied Soldiers living in barracks. The Furnishings Management Office will continue this momentum by receiving and distributing three additional shipping containers of new furnishings at Schofield Barracks on Friday, May 15.

These continuous upgrades directly follow the garrison's recent large-scale procurement efforts. Previously, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii acquired more than 500 new bunks, mattresses and dressers for single enlisted housing across Schofield Barracks. The garrison strategically designed those initial deliveries to increase occupancy capacity and standardize living conditions as the 25th Infantry Division prepares for an influx of personnel.

Garrison officials directly link the modernization of barracks infrastructure to overall unit readiness and mission success. They view the ongoing removal of aging furniture and the integration of new, high-quality items as a deliberate investment in the force.

"Our team is working diligently to ensure we provide every Soldier living in the barracks with clean, safe and comfortable furnishings," said Travis Ryusaki, supervisor for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Housing Division Furnishings Management Office, Directorate of Public Works. "We recognize that upgrading these living spaces directly invests in our people, giving them the quality environment they deserve to rest, recover and stay ready for the mission."

The systematic replacement of furniture aligns directly with broader Army-wide priorities. By actively investing in Soldier well-being and facility enhancements, Army leadership cultivates an environment that promotes optimal rest, daily recovery and personal resilience.

Ryusaki noted the recent deliveries to both Tripler and Schofield Barracks represent vital steps in an ongoing effort by the Directorate of Public Works to sustain and enhance facilities that impact Soldier morale. As crews place the new furnishings across multiple barracks facilities, the garrison strengthens its ability to support the 25th Infantry Division, medical personnel and other tenant units across Oahu.

Through these sustained investments in infrastructure and daily living conditions, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii actively reinforces the Army’s foundational commitment to putting people first and building ready, resilient formations across the Pacific theater.