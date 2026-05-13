HTA Opens Applications for Its 2026 Community Tourism Collaboratives

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMOHALA PĀʻOIHANA, ʻIMI WAIWAI A HOʻOMĀKAʻIKAʻI

JAMES KUNANE TOKIOKA

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

HAWAI‘I TOURISM AUTHORITY

KE‘ENA KULEANA HO‘OKIPA O HAWAI‘I

CAROLINE ANDERSON

INTERIM PRESIDENT & CEO

HAWAIʻI TOURISM AUTHORITY OPENS APPLICATIONS FOR ITS

2026 COMMUNITY TOURISM COLLABORATIVES

Maui-Based Nonprofits and Businesses Invited to Apply by June 8

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 13, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) is now accepting applications for its 2026 Community Tourism Collaboratives, two cohort-based programs designed to help organizations strengthen community-centered visitor experiences and stewardship efforts.

The Community Tourism Collaboratives include two programs. The Community Stewardship program is for Maui-based nonprofits that care for a place or a natural or cultural resource. It helps participants grow their support base by incorporating visitors through voluntourism, managed access or other guided engagement. The Regenerative Experiences program is for Maui-based businesses and nonprofits developing or improving visitor-facing experiences grounded in place, culture and community. It helps participants develop a clear experience concept, draft plan and budget, and a pathway for piloting or expanding their offering.

Both programs run from July through October 2026 and include cohort workshops, in-person trainings and participation in HTA’s Hawai‘i Tourism Conference on Oʻahu in September. Participants will also receive a $10,000 capacity-building award upon successful completion of the program’s requirements.

Applications must be submitted by June 8, 2026, at noon HST, at regenerativetourismhawaii.info.

To learn more about the Community Stewardship program, visit regenerativetourismhawaii.info/community-stewardship-2026. Applicants can also attend an information session on May 15, 2026, 11 a.m. to noon, via Zoom.

To learn more about the Regenerative Experiences program, visit regenerativetourismhawaii.info/regenerative-experiences-2026. Applicants can also attend an information session on May 15, 2026, 1-2 p.m., via Zoom.

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