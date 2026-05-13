Checkered Flag 26-2 Concludes, Forges High-End Readiness and Joint Interoperability

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.–Checkered Flag 26-2 concluded May 14, 2026, wrapping up one of the U.S. military’s largest and most complex air-to-air training exercises.

The 325th Fighter Wing hosted Checkered Flag in coordination with the 53rd Wing’s Weapons System Evaluation Program (WSEP East). The 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group at Tyndall formally evaluates live-fire capabilities, providing aircrews a rare opportunity to launch live missiles at realistic, maneuvering targets while maintainers practice loading live munitions.

By combining Checkered Flag and WSEP, Tyndall provided a unique training scenario that tested both air-to-air and air-to-ground capabilities simultaneously.

"The Gulf Range Complex provides an invaluable platform to project combat airpower," said Maj. Tyler Davidson, 83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron F-22 program manager. "It's one of the only places that we can truly go out and exercise full live weapons mission profiles, actually employ these weapons at the edges of the envelope against live flying drones and be able to get real-time data."

During the exercise, the F-35A Lightning II and F-22 Raptor integrated seamlessly with fourth-generation aircraft, including the F-16 Fighting Falcon, U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler. Critical support assets, such as the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, delivered essential command, control and refueling capabilities.

"The E-2D Hawkeye provides command and control -- our primary role is to paint the combat zone picture," said U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Rodriguez, an Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW 113) avionics electrician technician. "We detect targets long before the fighter jets do. We identify the threats first and relay that tactical picture, ensuring the fighters successfully engage their required targets.

Checkered Flag delivers what participants consistently call "the best air-to-air training," remaining a premier destination for joint and coalition partners. Many units self-fund their participation to gain experience in this elite integration event. The exercise’s proximity to advanced ranges and its high-end training value directly build a more capable, unified global response force.

The 325th FW continually evolves Checkered Flag to outpace adversaries. Tyndall actively upgrades its infrastructure to host higher classifications and incorporates key insights from operational testing to prepare forces for the threats of tomorrow.

Checkered Flag also bridges the gap between elite training and real-world combat operations. Through rigorous live-fire and integration scenarios, the exercise prepared aviators and maintainers to deliver decisive combat airpower anytime, anywhere, ensuring they remain the world’s most lethal fighting force.