Ale-8-One Celebrates 100 Years

100 Year Anniversary Pack

Iconic Kentucky Soda Throwing Birthday Street Party, Celebrating Fans Throughout Year

We’re thrilled to celebrate our heritage and our fans this year while toasting to the next 100 years.” — Fielding Rogers, Owner and Chairman of the Board Ale-8-One Bottling

WINCHESTER, KY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ale-8-One (Ale-8), Kentucky’s iconic soda brand celebrates 100 years on July 13th, with an official birthday bash taking place on August 1st in downtown Winchester. The family-owned company will celebrate the historic milestone with commemorative packaging and a series of events honoring its heritage, the local community, and the tremendous support of fans near and far.Kicking off the milestone birthday, Ale-8is releasing commemorative glass bottle packaging featuring labels recognizing the 100 years with the founding year of 1926 and 2026 on special ribbons around the iconic Ale-8 shield. Bottles will come in special 6pk cartons with an original Ale-8 diamond design. This special packaging will begin hitting stores in June, along with Ale-8 truck and birthday cake displays.The Ale-8 community is one of the best parts of the brand’s history. Fans are invited to share photos, videos, or testimonials of their favorite memories. Content shared may be used in centennial celebrations throughout the year at experiences and online. In addition to fan memories, all are welcome to send in a 5-7 second Happy Birthday video clip by June 1st to be used in a birthday compilation that will be released on July 13th. Fan submissions may be uploaded at https://ale8one.com/ale8100/ At the heart of the planned celebrations, “Ale-8-One Day,” a community-wide birthday party will take place on August 1st, 5:00-9:00 p.m. in downtown Winchester. Recognizing a century of roots, the street party will include a Historical Society marker unveiling, parade, and block party with plenty of Ale-8, family activities, a special Ale-8 storefront, food trucks, Ale-8 ice cream floats, and live music.“To still be bottling Ale-8 in Winchester after 100 years is truly special for our family, employees, and community,” said Fielding Rogers, Owner and Chairman of the Board of Ale-8-One Bottling. We’re thrilled to celebrate our heritage and our fans this year while toasting to the next 100 years. We can’t think of a better way to do it than sharing our fans’ memories and throwing an Ale-8 street party in downtown Winchester.”Retail partners are also joining the 100-year festivities. Beginning May 18th through July 15th, Ale-8 will give away 100 prizes to lucky customers through entry at participating retailers. Prizes include two-night cabin stays at The Hideaways in the Red River Gorge, branded dorm fridges, and an assortment of Ale-8-One 100th anniversary merchandise.About Ale-8-One:Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8-One’s proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott developed the recipe, and to this day his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8-One’s secret formula. Ale-8-One is widely available in Kentucky and surrounding states, nationwide online, at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores, and at Fresh Markets. Ale-8-One is a founding member of the Kentucky Proud Program. www.ale8one.com @ale8one Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.Media Inquiries: press@hgprinc.com

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