Type Discovery from Core Factors: A Better Alternative to the MBTI for Type Practitioners

Type Discovery Psychological Type Assessment

Type Discovery gives MBTI-trained practitioners a cleaner first result, lower cost per administration, and a participant experience built for development work.

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Psychological type has been a foundational tool for coaches, consultants, and HR professionals for decades. The four-letter code gives clients a neutral, non-judgmental language for differences that would otherwise feel personal. It supports self-awareness, improves communication, and creates shared vocabulary that teams use long after the workshop ends.The instrument used to deliver that code is a separate question. Many MBTI-trained practitioners now find the platform getting in the way of the work: subscription requirements, forced-choice formats that produce results participants do not recognize, and a participant experience that ends with a PDF report. Type Discovery from Core Factors, formerly the Majors PTI developed by Mark Majors, PhD, and in use since 2001, is the practitioner-led alternative. The assessment measures the same 16 psychological types using the same four dichotomies, so existing MBTI training and knowledge transfers directly. What changes is the instrument design, the cost structure, and what happens to the participant after the debrief. For MBTI-trained practitioners ready to move their type practice to a platform built for the way they actually work, Type Discovery is the switch path that preserves their training, lowers their cost, and extends what they can offer their clients.Practitioners trained in the MBTI have invested years in their craft. Many built practices around the instrument because it worked. The research base is substantial, the organizational credibility is established, and the four-letter code became the common language of leadership development.What has changed is the experience of using the instrument. The Myers-Briggs Company moved pricing to the Elevate subscription system, requiring an annual subscription of approximately $195 before any assessment credits are purchased. Reports and workbooks are additional costs on top of that. For practitioners running smaller practices or working with budget-conscious clients, those costs accumulate before a single participant has seen their results.The forced-choice format creates a different friction. When participants are required to choose between two options and neither fits clearly, the result is measurement noise rather than an accurate preference indication. That produces type results participants do not recognize, which requires additional facilitation work to resolve and undermines confidence in the assessment. The best-fit conversation that follows is necessary because the instrument did not do its job cleanly the first time.Cindy Paris, MBTI Master Practitioner, Facilitator, and Certified Professional Coach, represents exactly the kind of practitioner Type Discovery was built for: deeply grounded in the theory, protective of how it is used, and unwilling to settle for tools that reduce type to a label. "As someone whose work is rooted in the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and Jung's theory of Psychological Type, I'm very protective of how Type is used," Paris said. "I care about ethics, depth, and helping people grow without reducing them to a four-letter code."Paris described a Type Discovery experience that avoids forcing an either-or mindset, shows results across both poles of each dichotomy, and lets participants see they have access to the full spectrum. She found the practitioner platform comprehensive and well thought out. After exploring Evidentra with real client questions, she described the responses as strong and surprisingly useful. "The more I used it, the more I thought, 'My clients need this.'" Paris recently demonstrated the platform to a fellow MBTI Master Practitioner, who decided to switch. "That says a lot," Paris said.Type Discovery is not a new instrument. It is the current name of the Majors PTI, developed by Mark Majors, PhD, over more than 25 years of research and refinement. Dr. Majors did the data analysis for the MBTI Form M revision at CPP, led the development of IRT scoring for the MBTI, co-authored the Form Q, and headed the Step III research project at CAPT, where he served as Director of Research. He is a recipient of the APTi Innovation Award. The non-forced-choice format, Differential Intensity Weighting, and Type Precision Module that distinguish Type Discovery are the product of that research lineage, not recent design choices.Type Discovery uses a non-forced-choice format that lets participants indicate when no clear preference applies. Differential Intensity Weighting captures both the direction and strength of each preference. The Type Precision Module adds targeted follow-up items only where clarity is needed, resolving ambiguity before results are delivered rather than after. The outcome is a cleaner first result: a type participants are more likely to recognize as their own from the start, with less best-fit rework required from the practitioner.The cost structure is equally direct. Credits never expire. There are no subscription fees and no setup costs. The practitioner platform is included with a free Pro Account. The cost per administration is lower than the MBTI.What happens after the assessment is where Type Discovery most clearly departs from traditional type delivery. Participants do not receive only a PDF report. They access results through the Participant Hub, a modern, integrated participant experience designed for ongoing development rather than one-time delivery.Inside the Participant Hub, full descriptions of all 16 types at approximately 2,400 words each are available for exploration. The Compare and Connect tool lets participants compare their type to colleagues and work through guided questions for bridging differences, without the practitioner needing to be present. My Journal supports structured reflection between sessions. Evidentra, where practitioners enable it, provides personalized AI coaching integrated directly into the participant experience, so reflection and application continue between practitioner touchpoints.What switching actually looks like…Practitioners apply for a Pro Account at no cost. Existing MBTI qualification, certification, or equivalent training meets the qualification requirements. A 30-minute onboarding call with a dedicated success manager walks through the platform. Once qualified, Type Discovery is activated in the Pro Account, and practitioners begin building projects, adding participants, and delivering results. Credits never expire. There are no subscription fees. The frameworks, resources, and interpretations practitioners have developed over their MBTI careers remain fully applicable.For individual practitioners, Type Discovery extends the working life of their type practice. The Participant Hub continues the work after the session ends, which means client engagement has a longer shelf life than a single debrief. Practitioners open a process clients carry forward on their own.For teams, Type Discovery gives participants a shared vocabulary that stays current. Compare and Connect lets team members explore differences directly through the platform, and Evidentraanswers application questions as they arise. Type becomes a working language for the team rather than a snapshot from a workshop.For organizations building leadership pipelines, the impact compounds. Type Discovery provides the foundational layer of type-based self-awareness, and the Participant Hub extends that foundation into a development environment participants can return to as their role and challenges evolve. Practitioners can scale this foundation across cohorts and programs without scaling cost in the same proportion. Lower per-administration cost, no subscription fees, and a participant experience designed for development make type work financially viable at organizational scale.Practitioners ready to explore Type Discovery can review the assessment details, sample reports, and Participant Hub preview on the Core Factors website.For those ready to move their type practice to Core Factors, the next step is to apply for a Pro Account. The application is free. Practitioners without prior qualification can contact Core Factors to discuss specific requirements.To compare the full type suite, the Type Elements assessment offers the 32-subscale instrument for practitioners who need precision in development planning. The Type Dynamics assessment offers the cognitive process instrument for practitioners working at the Jungian framework level.About Core FactorsCore Factors is a people-development platform for practitioners. Coaches, consultants, and HR professionals use Core Factors to administer assessments, deliver results through PDF reports and a participant experience, reinforce development after feedback conversations, and document outcomes through participant feedback and NPS reporting.Core Factors assessments support work across leadership development, team effectiveness, and work and fit. EQ Accelerator helps practitioners guide emotional intelligence development with a clear focus on what matters most right now. Type Discovery, Type Elements, and Type Dynamics support self-awareness and practical development conversations grounded in psychological type and Jungian cognitive processes. Social Dynamics provides a shared language for social interaction styles and their applications across communication, collaboration, and conflict. Career Path maps work preferences and avoidances using Occupational Activity Groupings and Global Interest Areas. Career Signals clarifies career values and motivational skills to support clarity, sustainability, and direction.For more information, visit the Core Factors website.MBTI, Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, and Myers-Briggs are registered trademarks of The Myers & Briggs Foundation. Core Factors is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by The Myers & Briggs Foundation or The Myers-Briggs Company. All comparative claims reference publicly available information at time of publication.

Core Factors Platform Overview: Tools That Make People Development Practical and Sustainable

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.