Millstone Medical Launches Self-Serve Lab Quote Builder with Published Turnaround Times & Four-Hour Response Commitment

FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millstone Medical Outsourcing, a contract manufacturing level partner for medical device OEMs, today announced the launch of its redesigned website at millstonemedical.com, including a self-serve laboratory testing experience that gives customers published turnaround times and a one-click quote inquiry across more than 60 tests, backed by a four-business-hour response commitment.

For most medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, getting a laboratory quote has meant days of email threads and waiting. Quality, R&D, and operations teams can now browse Millstone’s full ISO/IEC 17025-accredited testing catalog by category, search by test code or name, review published turnaround times, and submit a quote inquiry in minutes. Visit the new site at millstonemedical.com to explore the full experience.

The catalog covers 63 tests across 12 categories: biological indicators, sterility, bioburden, microbial ID, chemistry, bacterial endotoxin, sterilization, biocompatibility, validation services, environmental monitoring, general microbiology, and package integrity.

"Lead times are the most important metric to our customers, and they're what we're most proud of. Millstone's new self-serve quoting capability is yet another way we're accelerating the path from testing need to results — with published turnaround times upfront.”

— Ben White, Director of Business Development, Millstone Medical Outsourcing

The redesigned millstonemedical.com is also the new home for Millstone’s One PO model, a single purchase order covering component supplier coordination, complex cleanroom assembly, final cleaning, sterile packaging, ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory testing, sterilization coordination, and logistics. Five facilities across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Mississippi, including three accredited testing laboratories, and more than 150 programs delivered for medical device and pharmaceutical companies ranging from blue-chip OEMs to emerging growth manufacturers.

“This launch is about meeting our customers where they work. Whether you know exactly which tests you need and want a quote in minutes, or you want to talk through your program with one of our subject matter experts first — both paths lead to the same commitment: a laboratory partner delivering industry-leading turnaround times.”

— Ben White, Director of Business Development, Millstone Medical Outsourcing

Browse the full testing catalog and submit a quote inquiry at millstonemedical.com/services/testing. The full One PO model, multi-site footprint, and company story are all at millstonemedical.com.

Millstone Medical will be attending OMTEC 2026 in Chicago, June 9 through 11, at Booth 739. The team looks forward to connecting with device manufacturers, program managers, and lab teams on the floor.

About Millstone Medical

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Fall River, Massachusetts, Millstone Medical Outsourcing, Inc. is an end-to-end outsourcing partner for medical device OEMs. Five facilities across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Mississippi, including three ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratories and an ISO 13485-certified manufacturing campus, deliver programs under a single purchase order: supplier coordination, complex cleanroom assembly, final cleaning, sterile packaging, accredited laboratory testing, sterilization coordination, and finished-device logistics. Millstone’s mission is to deliver Certainty for Device Complexity. millstonemedical.com

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