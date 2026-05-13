Pool Function Miami

Miami, FL – Marines with 6th Marine Corps District supported poolee functions in Miami, Florida, under Recruiting Station Fort Lauderdale, where future Marines participated in physical training and mentorship designed to prepare them for recruit training.

The events highlighted how Recruiting Sub-Stations develop poolees through structured workouts and guidance at the RSS level. At Recruiting Sub-Station Perrine, recruiters led a poolee function that focused on building discipline, teamwork, and physical readiness. Poolees took part in group exercises and received instruction aimed at preparing them for the physical and mental demands of Marine Corps training.

The function also included mentorship from recruiters, reinforcing expectations and standards. Recruiting Sub-Station Miami conducted a similar poolee function centered on physical training and motivation. Poolees completed workouts under the supervision of recruiters, who emphasized consistency, effort, and accountability. These sessions are designed to help poolees improve their fitness while understanding what will be expected of them moving forward.

At Recruiting Sub-Station Delray Beach, recruiters conducted a standard physical training session with poolees, focusing on endurance and foundational fitness. The training reflected the routine preparation poolees undergo as they work toward shipping to recruit training. COMMSTRAT Marines documented the events to capture how poolee functions are conducted across the district. While on site, they spoke with poolees about their experiences in the Marine Corps and answered questions about their roles, providing additional perspective without taking away from the primary focus of the training. Poolee functions across the district continue to emphasize physical fitness, discipline, and mentorship, giving future Marines a foundation before attending recruit training.

These events demonstrate how Recruiting Sub-Stations play a key role in preparing poolees for success in the Marine Corps. By maintaining a consistent training and engagement at the RSS level, recruiters help ensure poolees are better prepared both physically and mentally before shipping out to boot camp. The structure and repetition of these functions build confidence and reinforce the standards expected of future Marines. As recruiting efforts continue, poolee functions remain a critical step in developing qualified and prepared individuals ready to earn the title Marine.