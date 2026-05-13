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U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid seeks reappointment

U.S. Southern District of Florida logoThe current term of office of U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid in Miami is due to expire on January 2, 2027. The United States District Court is required by law to establish a panel of citizens to consider the reappointment of the magistrate judge to a new eight-year term.

Comments from members of the Bar and public are invited as to whether the incumbent magistrate judge should be recommended by the Magistrate Judge Merit Selection Panel for reappointment by the court, and should be directed in a confidential, sealed envelope to Angela E. Noble, Clerk of Court, U.S. District Court, 400 North Miami Avenue, Room 8N09, Miami 33128 or [email protected], no later than May 24. A full public notice is available under News & Announcements, www.flsd.uscourts.gov.

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U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid seeks reappointment

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