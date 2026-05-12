DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate Convenes for Annual Managers’ Workshop

Quality managers from across Defense Logistics Agency Energy regions gathered recently for a weeklong workshop, focusing on collaboration, resolving operational obstacles and reinforcing their shared mission of supporting the warfighter.

Chris Garduno, the supervisory chemist and division chief for the Quality Technical Directorate, Laboratory Support and Optimization Division, served as the event planner for the five-day workshop. He noted a significant change in this year's schedule.

“In previous events, we’d have business units and the service control points give presentations, and then usually they would leave,” Garduno said. “This year, organizers front-loaded the event with active discussions so attendees could leave the room with concrete solutions to execute.”

The workshop brings together nearly 40 quality personnel. Attendance expands by roughly 20 people when military service representatives are invited, and another 10 when other business units join the discussions.

Garduno explained that the overarching intent is to connect DLA Energy headquarters with region, service control points and internal organizations like contracting. Ultimately, quality personnel are interwoven into the entire supply chain, from the initial solicitation until the fuel hits the skin of the aircraft.

“Our most important thing is that the warfighter gets the fuel they need when they want it,” Garduno said.

For Rodrigo Gonzalez, the DLA Energy Americas West quality manager, the expanded scope of this year's event offered valuable developmental insights. Gonzalez, who transitioned from a quality supervisor to a manager two years ago, highlighted the benefit of gaining a broader perspective.

"It's the knowledge gained that stood out for me, especially while serving in my first position as a quality manager, coming from quality supervisor to managers of very different outlook Gonzalez said. "The workshop provides a better understanding of the quality manager’s roles and responsibilities.”

Along with meeting colleagues from across DLA Energy’s footprint, the extended schedule incorporated service control points and various business units to expand on how the agency can improve its operations.

“It's about learning how to work uniquely outside the box,” Gonzalez said. “And making sure that we're still meeting the requirements and ensuring that we're delivering from purchasing product and delivering it to the warfighter as best we can.”

Brian Reed, a quality manager for DLA Energy Americas North based in Alaska, emphasized that physical proximity is essential for aligning these regional efforts.

“Given the different time zones across the agency’s regions, the workshop allows us to put a face to a name for members of the workforce that we often communicate with via phone and email,” Reed said.

He noted that without gatherings like the quality workshop, “key information has the potential to get lost in translation.”

“When we come together to discuss activity across the DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate along with business units and contractor engagement, it’s easier for us to get on the same page,” Reed said. “This also helps with fostering relationship building as colleagues work together with the common goals of support of the warfighter.”