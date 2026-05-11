Governor Stein Announces Two Judicial Appointments

NORTH CAROLINA, May 11 - Today Governor Josh Stein announced the following judicial appointments:

Regina Parker to the Superior Court for Judicial District 2, serving Beaufort, Hyde, Martin, Tyrrell, and Washington counties. Parker is filling the vacancy created after the Honorable Wayland Sermons retired.

Parker has served Judicial District 2 since 2001, serving as Chief District Court Judge since 2018. She currently serves as member of the Conference of Chief District Court Judges; Tyrrell County Community Child Protection/Child Fatality Prevention Team; East Carolina University Criminal Justice Advisory Committee; Beaufort, Martin, and Washington counties’ Juvenile Crime Prevention Committees; and North Carolina Association of District Court Judges. She received her Bachelor of Science from East Carolina University and her Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University.

K. Michelle Fletcher to the District Court for Judicial District 24, serving Guilford County. Fletcher is filling a vacancy for the remainder of the year.

Fletcher served for more than 25 years in the judicial branch in Guilford County – first as Assistant District Attorney, then as District Court Judge, and finally as Chief District Court Judge. She received her Bachelor of Science from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and her Juris Doctor from the North Carolina Central School of Law.

“These judges are both long-serving, which has prepared them well for the appointment,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I look forward to Judge Parker’s leadership on the Superior Court and thank Judge Fletcher for her willingness to serve.”