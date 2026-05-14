PGM Launches New Home Services Audiences Powered by Home Factors Data

Home Factors

New audience packages combine property conditions and consumer insights to help brands reach homeowners at the right moment

“For the first time, we can connect what’s happening with the home and what the consumer is actively doing, giving brands a much clearer signal of when to engage.” ” — Michelle Taves, VP & Group GM, Data & Marketing

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PGM today announced the launch of new audience packages for home services marketing, helping brands reach homeowners based on clear signals of intent by combining property conditions with consumer behavior and activity.Built on PGM’s exclusive Home Factors data, these audiences combine detailed property attributes with household and behavioral data, including roof life stage, repair indicators, home characteristics, and in-market activity. By bringing these signals together, marketers can better identify when homeowners are likely to take action.Most targeting approaches identify potential customers, but miss the moment when action is most likely. By combining property conditions with consumer behavior, these audiences help marketers identify when demand is forming, leading to more efficient spend and stronger performance.“We’re really excited about what this means for marketers,” said Michelle Taves, VP & Group GM, Data & Marketing at PGM. “For the first time, we can connect what’s happening with the home and what the consumer is actively doing, giving brands a much clearer signal of when to engage.”The initial release includes multiple audience packages aligned to common home service needs and buying moments, including:*Water Intrusion & Prevention — Identify homes most likely to experience water-related issues using signals like water intrusion indicators, plumbing systems, sump pump presence, and foundation in need of repair*Aging Home & Maintenance — Reach homes entering peak repair and replacement cycles using signals like home age, roof life stage, structural characteristics, and ownership tenure*Roof & Window Repair — Target homes showing signs of exterior wear and needed upgrades, using signals like roof life stage and window repair indicatorsEach audience is designed for activation across channels, giving marketing teams a faster path from data to demand generation.These packages are part of PGM’s broader approach to audience intelligence, bringing together insights across people, homes, and behavior to help brands improve targeting precision and campaign performance.With additional audience packages in development, PGM plans to continue expanding its library to support more home service categories and use cases.For more information or to explore available audiences, visit: https://porchgroupmedia.com/property-owner-data/ About PGM SolutionsPGM helps brands identify and reach high-intent consumers through its Factors suite, including People Factors, Home Factors, and Auto Factors. Built to support audience targeting, customer acquisition, and multichannel activation, PGM’s data solutions help marketers connect with consumers at key decision-making moments. For more information, visit www.porchgroupmedia.com.

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