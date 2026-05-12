NAVSCIATTS Redesignated as Special Boat Training Command – Marking a New Era in Maritime Security Cooperation

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- The Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) was officially redesignated as the Special Boat Training Command (SBTC) March 23, 2026, marking a pivotal evolution for one of the U.S. Department of the Navy’s most enduring security cooperation assets.

Born on the banks of the Panama Canal in 1963, NAVSCIATTS was established to forge lasting partnerships across Latin America and the Caribbean. From its inception in Rodman, Panama, the school was a crucible for regional stability, providing foundational instruction in coastal and riverine operations that empowered partner nations. The relationships built in those early years became the bedrock of its legacy – fostering interoperability and trust that persist to this day.

The command’s relocation to Stennis Space Center in 1999 marked a strategic pivot. It transformed from a regionally focused schoolhouse into a global training powerhouse, expanding its mission to support U.S. maritime objectives worldwide. With more than 14,000 graduates from 134 nations, it has become one of the Navy’s most effective instruments for building international maritime capacity and global readiness.

The transition to Special Boat Training Command is more than a name change; it is a declaration of the command's modern identity and strategic importance. While the core commitment to world-class, hands-on instruction is unwavering, the SBTC designation formalizes its role as the premier security cooperation training command for the Navy and Naval Special Warfare Command.

"Although our name has changed, our purpose has not," stated Cmdr. Luke Scruby, commander of the newly designated SBTC. "We remain committed to strengthening the capabilities of partner nations, building enduring alliances, and enhancing security in the maritime domain. This redesignation ensures we are structured and recognized for the global impact we already deliver every day."

This new identity aligns the command squarely with the complex realities of modern conflict. As SBTC, it is postured to equip partner forces with the advanced skills needed to counter transnational crime, secure coastlines, and ensure maritime domain awareness. The name itself reinforces its critical position within the fleet, synchronizing it with emerging technologies and warfare innovation.

The transformation to SBTC underscores the Navy and NSW's deep investment in partnership-based solutions for global security challenges. By continuing to provide valuable instruction from Navy technicians and special operators, SBTC ensures that the world’s maritime forces remain connected, capable, and ready to face any threat.

"We continue to celebrate and honor the long and proud chapter of our story that we completed under the designation of Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School: NAVSCIATTS," expressed Capt. John Green, commodore, Naval Special Warfare Group 4 and previous NAVSCIATTS commander. "But today we leave that chapter behind us so we can write a new one under the banner of Special Boat Training Command. With it, we claim our rightful place within the Navy and Naval Special Warfare."

For the thousands who have served, trained, and partnered with this command, this evolution is both a tribute to a storied past and a bold step into the future. From Rodman to Stennis, from NAVSCIATTS to SBTC, one purpose endures: forging stronger, more capable maritime partnerships across the globe.