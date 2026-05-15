Pride Month Events Continue Across New Orleans Throughout June

Pride Month events continue throughout New Orleans during June across the French Quarter and Marigny districts.

Citywide cultural and entertainment programming scheduled throughout Pride Month in New Orleans

Pride Month continues to bring increased cultural activity and community events throughout New Orleans each June.” — -Karen Brem Marketing Director Historic Mardi Gras Inn, New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pride Month events and LGBTQ+ cultural programming are scheduled to continue throughout June across New Orleans, with activities taking place in the French Quarter, Marigny, Central Business District, and other neighborhoods citywide.

New Orleans Pride Weekend is scheduled for June 12–14, 2026, with additional events and community programming occurring throughout the month.

Among the scheduled public events is New Orleans Pridefest, planned for Saturday, June 13, 2026, from approximately 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM in the Marigny area near the Phoenix Bar and surrounding blocks. Organizers describe the event as a community-focused Pride celebration featuring vendors, entertainment, and LGBTQ+ cultural programming. General admission to the outdoor festival is free.

The annual New Orleans Pride Parade is also scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2026, with parade activity expected to begin during the afternoon and evening hours within the French Quarter and Marigny neighborhoods. Parade routes and timing are subject to organizer confirmation and city permitting.

Additional programming associated with Pride Month includes live music events, drag performances, community gatherings, restaurant events, nightlife programming, and wellness activities hosted by local businesses and organizations throughout June. Several venues in the French Quarter and surrounding districts traditionally expand entertainment schedules during Pride Month weekends.

New Orleans Black Pride Weekend is scheduled for June 4–7, 2026, with events planned throughout the city including social gatherings, community activities, and entertainment programming.

The New Orleans Pride Run & Walk is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Audubon Park, with race activities beginning at approximately 8:30 AM. Registration fees vary by participation category and organizer pricing.

Public transportation services operated by the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA), including streetcar routes serving downtown neighborhoods, are expected to remain active during standard operating hours throughout Pride Month events. Ride-share services and pedestrian traffic are commonly utilized during high-attendance weekends.

The French Quarter and Marigny neighborhoods continue to serve as central gathering areas for many Pride-related activities due to their concentration of entertainment venues, live music locations, restaurants, and pedestrian accessibility.

According to tourism and hospitality observers, Pride Month activities contribute to increased visitor movement throughout entertainment districts and hospitality corridors during June weekends in New Orleans.

Event Information (General)

Event: New Orleans Pride Month Activities

Primary Dates: June 2026

Pride Weekend: June 12–14, 2026

New Orleans Black Pride: June 4–7, 2026

Primary Areas: French Quarter, Marigny, Frenchmen Street, Audubon Park

Admission: Many outdoor public events are free; some ticketed events and private venue programming may require admission charges

Transportation

Streetcar Service: New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA)

Primary Service Areas: French Quarter, Marigny, Central Business District, St. Charles Avenue corridor

Additional Access: Ride-share services, pedestrian access, and taxi service available throughout major event areas

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