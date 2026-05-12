Rocket Group Expands Into Florida Market With 13th Partnership

TLS Air Conditioning & Insulation Team Photo

National home services network teams with Southwest Florida's TLS Air Conditioning & Insulation, marking its first entry into the Sunshine State

Joining Rocket Group means we can invest more in our people, expand into communities across Florida that need what we do, and bring that same trusted service to even more families across the state” — Seth Hoerig, CEO of TLS Air Conditioning & Insulation

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket Group, a leading home services network and consulting company, has partnered with TLS Air Conditioning & Insulation (TLS), a Southwest Florida provider of energy-saving insulation and HVAC services for residential and light commercial properties. The partnership marks Rocket Group's 13th acquisition and its first entry into the Florida market, extending its national network of top-tier home service providers into one of the country's fastest-growing regions.TLS, a family-owned company founded in 2015, has grown from a two-person operation into a full-service insulation business with more than 50,000 homes served across Florida. The company leaders have built a 20-year track record of expertise, serving homeowners across the region and bringing insulation knowledge to Rocket Group's growing portfolio that already spans HVAC, plumbing, and electrical across the country. Rocket Group will lead the launch of a dedicated HVAC division within TLS, bringing air conditioning installation, repair, and maintenance services to its existing Southwest Florida customer base and actively hiring experienced technicians to support the expansion."Florida represents a major strategic opportunity for Rocket Group, and TLS is exactly the kind of company we want to build with," said Victor Rancour, CEO of Rocket Group. "They have built something real here. Great people, a proven operation, and customers who trust them. We are going to come in, stack the right systems behind them, and help them grow faster."TLS serves homeowners across Tampa, Sarasota, Cape Coral, North Port, and Punta Gorda with a full suite of energy efficiency services including attic insulation, blown-in insulation, duct sealing, and batt insulation. Its certified technicians have helped customers cut heating and cooling costs by up to 15 percent and reduce total energy use by approximately 11 percent annually. With six locations, more than 30 SOP-trained technicians, and an exclusive contractor relationship with Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light, TLS gives homeowners across Southwest Florida access to utility-backed rebates on qualifying energy efficiency upgrades."Every homeowner who calls TLS is going to get the same team, the same quality work, and the same personal attention they have always received from us," said Seth Hoerig, CEO of TLS Air Conditioning & Insulation. "Joining Rocket Group means we can invest more in our people, expand into communities across Florida that need what we do, and bring that same trusted service to even more families across the state."The TLS partnership adds Florida to a growing list of states where Rocket Group has established a presence, bringing its proven operating playbook to one of the most active residential construction and home services markets in the country. Led by Victor Rancour and Chief Operations Officer Michelle Van Beek, Rocket Group is actively seeking partnership opportunities with home service companies across the country that have strong local reputations and the ambition to build something bigger.

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