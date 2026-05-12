Jenny McAteer, Recognized by Influential Women, Elevates Patient-Centered Care Through Resolve Physical Therapy

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bend Physical Therapist and Clinic Owner Advocates for One-on-One Care, Community Engagement, and Sustainable Healthcare PracticesJenny McAteer, DPT, is a dedicated physical therapist and the sole female owner of Resolve Physical Therapy, a thriving clinic she founded in 2018 in Bend, Oregon. Known for her compassionate, patient-centered approach, Jenny has built a practice focused on individualized care, advanced rehabilitation techniques, and meaningful community connection. Through her leadership, Resolve Physical Therapy has become recognized for prioritizing quality treatment experiences while fostering an environment that supports both patient outcomes and clinician well-being.Inspired early by her father, Steve Klitgaard, who also worked as a physical therapist, Jenny developed a passion for helping others and improving the quality of life through rehabilitation. She pursued that calling academically by earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from Idaho State University before completing her Doctorate in Physical Therapy (DPT) in 2010. Her education and hands-on clinical experience laid the groundwork for a career dedicated to personalized care and evidence-based treatment.Jenny specializes in treating runners through advanced video gait analysis using DorsaVi wearable sensor technology, enabling detailed movement assessments and customized rehabilitation strategies. She also provides vestibular rehabilitation for vertigo and post-operative care for joint replacement patients. Additionally, she is certified in Focused Shockwave Therapy, expanding the range of treatment options available to her patients.One of the defining principles of Jenny’s practice is her commitment to one-on-one patient visits. She believes individualized attention leads to more effective outcomes, stronger therapeutic relationships, and a better overall healthcare experience. At the same time, she recognizes that sustainable scheduling and patient-focused care models help reduce clinician burnout, an increasingly important issue within the healthcare industry.Throughout her career, Jenny has worked with a wide range of patients and remains dedicated to creating an inviting, compassionate, and highly supportive therapeutic environment. Her approach combines clinical expertise with empathy, ensuring patients feel heard, valued, and empowered throughout their recovery process.Jenny attributes her success to the inspiration she received from her father, the unwavering encouragement of her husband, the guidance of mentors early in her career, her strong work ethic, and a genuine desire to help others. She believes those influences have shaped both her professional accomplishments and her personal growth.As a leader in her field, Jenny is also passionate about encouraging young women entering the healthcare industry. She advises women to recognize their value early, trust themselves, and seek supportive environments that encourage personal and professional development. She believes confidence is built through action, whether that means pursuing new opportunities, advocating for oneself, or walking into challenging situations with both strength and empathy.Jenny also acknowledges the significant challenges currently facing the physical therapy profession. Operating in a high-cost-of-living region while navigating declining insurance reimbursement rates has created increasing financial strain for healthcare providers and employees alike. She notes that many organizations have shifted toward higher patient volumes and less individualized treatment models to maintain profitability, but believes those approaches often contribute to clinician burnout and reduced quality of care.The values most important to Jenny in both her professional and personal life are balance, connection, and community engagement. She prioritizes being a present parent by structuring her work around school hours so she can spend meaningful time with her family and remain actively involved in coaching youth sports. Professionally, she remains deeply committed to community outreach, with Resolve Physical Therapy partnering monthly with local nonprofit organizations to raise awareness and support causes that positively impact the Bend community.Outside of work, Jenny and her husband, Nick, enjoy raising their two daughters, Natalie and Evelyn, while embracing the outdoor lifestyle Central Oregon is known for. As a family, they enjoy hiking, camping, biking, and paddleboarding together.Balancing family life with clinic ownership, student mentorship, and advocacy for quality healthcare, Jenny continues to lead with compassion, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others through personalized physical therapy care.Learn More about Jenny McAteer:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Jenny-McAteer , or through her profile on Resolve Physical Therapy, https://resolveptbend.com/about/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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