Roxanne Ibe, Recognized by Influential Women, Real Estate Developer and Founder of Talisman Development

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transforming Historic and Underutilized Properties Through Design Innovation, Strategic Development, and Community-Focused LeadershipPeoria, Illinois — Roxanne Ibe is an entrepreneurial real estate developer, architectural designer, and construction manager whose innovative approach to adaptive reuse and redevelopment is helping transform underutilized properties into functional, impactful spaces for communities and investors alike. As the Founder of Talisman Development Group, Roxanne combines expertise in architecture, construction, and real estate strategy to create projects that balance aesthetic vision with long-term value and practical functionality.With a Bachelor of Architecture degree and dual graduate studies in Real Estate Development and Business Administration from Iowa State University, Roxanne brings a multidisciplinary perspective to every project she undertakes. Her work focuses heavily on adaptive reuse of commercial buildings and historic redevelopment, revitalizing overlooked or aging buildings while preserving their character and integrating modern functionality.Roxanne began her professional journey at a small design-build construction firm, where she quickly expanded her expertise beyond architectural design into estimating and construction management. Immersed in multiple aspects of the development process early in her career, she developed a strong understanding of how successful projects require not only creative design but also operational efficiency, financial planning, and strategic collaboration.One of the defining moments of her early career came when she successfully negotiated sweat-equity partnerships in two multi-million-dollar development projects. Those projects later became the foundation for her entrepreneurial ambitions, providing both practical experience and financial insight into long-term real estate investment and development.In late 2023, Roxanne officially launched Talisman Development Group with the vision of creating a fully integrated development company capable of offering real estate development, in-house architectural design, and construction management under one umbrella. Through this approach, she provides clients with a streamlined, collaborative experience while also pursuing proprietary redevelopment projects that align with her long-term investment and community development goals.Looking ahead, Roxanne hopes to continue building investor relationships and expanding capital opportunities that will allow Talisman Development Group to grow its portfolio of proprietary developments while maintaining select consulting work. She is also passionate about fostering relationships with other developers, investors, and industry professionals in hopes of collaborating on impactful and innovative projects.Roxanne attributes much of her success to hard work and being someone others genuinely enjoy working with. Growing up as the oldest child in a family shaped by a strong Midwestern work ethic taught her the importance of staying focused, working diligently, treating people with kindness, and always striving to contribute positively both professionally and within her community.She believes long-term success comes not only from persistence and dedication, but also from building strong relationships and being dependable, collaborative, and supportive of others. Those values continue to guide her leadership style and the way she approaches business partnerships and client relationships today.One of the most meaningful pieces of career advice Roxanne shares is the importance of seeking mentorship from seasoned business owners and experienced professionals willing to teach younger generations their craft. Those types of relationships have provided her invaluable guidance, insight, and opportunities that have led to valuable business deals, partnerships, leadership growth, and a myriad of other opportunities.For young women entering the real estate and development industries, Roxanne encourages exploration and openness to change. She believes women should pursue what genuinely interests them and avoid feeling confined to one career path for life. According to Roxanne, remaining open to experimentation, growth, and unexpected opportunities allows individuals to build careers that evolve in meaningful and fulfilling ways over time.Outside of her development work, Roxanne is deeply committed to mentorship and community engagement. She volunteers as a CASA advocate supporting children in foster care, mentors young women through Big Brothers Big Sisters, and provides pro bono development and design services for numerous local nonprofit organizations.When she is not managing projects or volunteering, Roxanne enjoys swimming, reading, traveling, and spending time outdoors—maintaining a balance between professional ambition, creativity, and personal fulfillment.Through vision, resilience, and a commitment to community-centered development, Roxanne Ibe continues to make a meaningful impact by revitalizing spaces, fostering relationships, and helping shape stronger communities through thoughtful and innovative real estate development.Learn More about Roxanne Ibe:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Roxanne-Ibe or through her website, https://talismandevelopment.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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