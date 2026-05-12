VOKON Launches the New VM-A5 Compact Active Array Speaker System for Versatile Professional Audio Applications

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHILE, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the demand for compact yet high-performance audio solutions continues to grow across live events, installations, cafés, conference venues, and mobile performances, VOKON proudly introduces the new VM-A5 Series Compact Active Array Speaker System — a powerful, lightweight, and highly flexible professional audio solution designed for modern sound reinforcement applications.The VM-A5 Series represents VOKON’s latest innovation in compact active array technology, combining advanced DSP-controlled processing, modular flexibility, and impressive sound pressure performance into an ultra-portable design. Developed through VOKON’s independent R&D and exclusive customized injection molding technology, the VM-A5 system delivers exceptional reliability, acoustic performance, and installation versatility.Compact Size, Powerful OutputDespite its compact enclosure, the VM-A5 delivers remarkable audio performance with high SPL output and crystal-clear sound reproduction. Equipped with professional coaxial drivers and advanced DSP processing, the system provides excellent frequency response, wide dispersion coverage, and precise vocal clarity for both speech and music applications.The VM-A5 series offers multiple configuration options, including:Standalone background music system for cafés and retail spaces2-channel active + passive combination systemsPortable sound columns for conference and multifunction hallsCompact line array systems for live performancesSubwoofer-integrated systems for enhanced low-frequency performanceFlexible installation solutions for fixed and mobile applicationsThis modular design allows users to easily expand or customize the system according to different venue sizes and sound requirements.Designed for Modern Sound EngineersThe VM-A5 system was engineered to provide maximum flexibility for sound engineers and rental companies. Multiple units can be quickly connected to create scalable sound reinforcement systems while maintaining excellent sound consistency.The system also features:Built-in DSP processingRS-485 signal transmissionOptical fiber SPDIF input/outputBluetooth functionalityXLR signal connectivityUSB debugging interfaceIntelligent signal protection and limiter indicatorsThese advanced features ensure stable operation, easy system management, and reliable performance even in demanding environments.Lightweight and Portable for Mobile EventsOne of the most impressive advantages of the VM-A5 Series is its portability. The lightweight ABS cabinet design allows easy transportation and fast setup, making it an ideal solution for touring musicians, rental companies, mobile DJs, and event organizers.According to VOKON engineers, a complete sound reinforcement system for events with 200–300 people can easily fit into the trunk space of a family car — dramatically improving transportation efficiency while reducing logistical costs.Professional Audio for Every ApplicationThe VM-A5 Series includes several speaker versions and subwoofer options, enabling users to build systems tailored for different professional applications, including:Small and medium-sized live performancesHouses of worshipConference roomsCafés and restaurantsRetail environmentsPortable PA systemsFixed installationsCorporate eventsEducational venuesWith outstanding flexibility, powerful sound performance, and modern DSP technology, the VM-A5 Compact Active Array Speaker System is positioned to become a new benchmark in compact professional audio solutions.For more information about the VM-A5 Series and customized audio solutions, please contact VOKON today.Sound testing:

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