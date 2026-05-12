DOJO Air Debuts on Kickstarter, Introducing the World's First Breath Training and Tracking Platform

DOJO Health, Inc. is excited to announce the Kickstarter campaign launch of its flagship product the world's first volumetric breath platform.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOJO Health, Inc. is excited to announce the Kickstarter campaign launch of its flagship product, the patented DOJO Air , the world's first volumetric breath training and tracking platform. As of today, DOJO Air is available to order through Kickstarter for prices starting as low as $159, which represents a 54% discount from the MSRP of $349.95. The product will be available for delivery in Q4 2026.The Kickstarter launch is a significant milestone for DOJO Air that marks its introduction to the market. Kickstarter provides companies like DOJO Air an opportunity to present new products to backers and establish a following as they approach their official launch. DOJO Air’s goal is to raise $25,000 from the Kickstarter campaign.“We chose Kickstarter to build a direct connection with our community from day one, engaging real users early so we can rapidly learn, iterate, and deliver a product that truly meets their needs,” said Craig Olson, DOJO Air CEO. “Launching on Kickstarter allows us to grow alongside our audience, turning early supporters into collaborators and gathering real-time feedback to shape the future of DOJO Air.”DOJO Air first partnered with Kickstarter in early January for its event, Kickstarter at CES 2026. This event featured four newly launched and soon-to-be-launched products that focus on AI, productivity, robotics, and even health tech. DOJO Air was honored to be one of the four brands selected for a “first look” at its product.Designed for athletes, wellness enthusiasts, yoga and breathwork practitioners, and clinical users, the patented DOJO Air platform transforms traditional breathwork into a measurable, data-driven experience by providing immediate feedback on key respiratory metrics, including breath volume, airflow, and breath-hold capacity. Through biofeedback, gamification, and intuitive visual and sensory cues, DOJO Air creates an engaging training environment that promotes consistency and tracks progress over time.With a broader vision of advancing “breath intelligence” technology, DOJO Air supports applications ranging from athletic performance and stress management to sleep optimization and respiratory health, ultimately redefining breathing as a trainable, trackable foundation for overall physical and mental well-being."DOJO Air is exactly the kind of innovation Kickstarter was built for: a product that addresses a real human need in a way that's never been done before,” said Kickstarter CEO, Everette Taylor. “The intersection of clinical-grade respiratory science and AI-powered personalization is a genuinely exciting space, and we're proud to be the platform where DOJO Air is bringing this to life."Through this Kickstarter campaign, DOJO Air looks forward to sending out products to first-time customers and hopes to share its mission of enhancing lifelong physical and mental well-being by empowering individuals to harness the power of their own breath.To learn more about DOJO Air, visit https://www.dojoair.com/ To join DOJO Air’s Kickstarter, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/irahayes/dojo-air-smarter-breathwork-with-real-time-volume-feedback About DOJO Health, Inc.Based in San Diego, Calif., DOJO Health, Inc., is the creator of DOJO Air, a smart breath-training device that tests, trains, and tracks lung performance using guided light feedback, volumetric breathing, and interactive data to improve respiratory health. DOJO Air is designed to turn breathing—one of the body’s most fundamental processes—into a trainable, trackable performance metric, empowering users to strengthen their lungs, regulate stress, and unlock better physical and mental performance through smarter breathing. Learn more at https://www.dojoair.com/

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