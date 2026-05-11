ERDS accelerates equipment redistribution and readiness across the Indo-Pacific

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Across the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. Army is transforming how it manages excess equipment through the Equipment Redistribution Divestiture Site (ERDS), a theater-level sustainment operation enabling units to convert legacy inventory into combat power.

Executed by Army Field Support Battalion–Hawaii under the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, and nested within Army Sustainment Command, ERDS provides a structured, high-velocity process to remove, redistribute and retrograde excess equipment across the region. In a theater defined by distance, limited infrastructure and dispersed formations, the effort is more than a logistics function—it is a readiness multiplier.

“We needed commanders to understand that this isn’t just a supply yard clearing event,” said Lt. Col. Steven Neppl, commander of AFSBn–Hawaii. “It is a readiness multiplier. If units bring us the equipment and meet induction standards, we absorb the administrative and property burden so they can focus on training for the Indo-Pacific mission.”

ERDS replaces the previous Modernization, Displacement, and Repair Site model with a more deliberate, synchronized approach. Rolling stock, Class IX repair parts and sensitive items are inducted into the site and routed through defined pathways based on condition and demand. Serviceable equipment is redistributed through unit-to-unit transfers to fill shortages across the theater. Repairable equipment is shipped to Army depots for refurbishment, while unserviceable legacy systems are transferred to the Defense Logistics Agency for disposal, demilitarization or resale.

“ERDS is a theater-level system that rapidly redistributes equipment to ensure formations are fully equipped and mission-ready without delay,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Damawi McGhee, 402nd AFSB.

For Army Reserve formations in the Pacific, including the 9th Mission Support Command, ERDS represents a critical component of transformation efforts aligned with the command’s “Focus 26/Ready 27” vision.

“Our primary objective is to reduce waste, increase storage capacity and reduce maintenance burdens,” said Maj. Kenneth Coleman, G-4 Supply and Services officer, 9th MSC. “Divesting excess allows commanders to focus on maintaining what matters—ensuring we are always postured to provide capability rather than possibility.”

By removing excess equipment, units gain time, space and manpower—critical advantages for Reserve formations operating within limited training windows and geographically dispersed environments. On the ground at Schofield Barracks, the scale and speed of ERDS operations are immediately visible.

AFSBn–Hawaii, working in close coordination with the 25th Infantry Division, is executing an accelerated push of legacy rolling stock, including HMMWVs and M-ATVs, to meet time-sensitive retrograde requirements.

“We are seizing a window to load this equipment directly onto an opportune vessel for immediate retrograde off the island,” said Jason Henry, installation supply division chief, AFSBn–Hawaii. “This effort not only generates cost savings, but it also alleviates severe storage constraints and clears the way for a more mobile force.”

The operation has also enabled the rapid induction of excess Class IX repair parts, with more than 73,000 items processed during a focused execution window. This effort has eliminated long-standing backlogs and reduced the maintenance burden across multiple formations.

A key advantage of ERDS is its ability to scale with demand. Unlike previous models reliant on fixed staffing, ERDS leverages contracted mobile teams that can be surged to match workload requirements.

“The speed is a direct result of our ability to scale,” Henry said. “We bring in specialized personnel from mainland sites to match the volume of equipment, ensuring we never become the bottleneck.”

For leaders across the theater, ERDS is fundamentally changing how units prepare for large-scale combat operations in the Indo-Pacific.

“You cannot modernize the force if you are anchored to the past,” Neppl said. “ERDS clears the operational footprint to make room for next-generation platforms and enables formations to transition to a more agile, expeditionary force.”

On the ground, that transformation is tangible. “It looks like an empty motor pool stall where a 20-year-old truck used to sit,” Henry said. “More importantly, it’s measured in time—thousands of maintenance hours given back to the unit so Soldiers can focus on training.” In a theater where sustainment challenges are amplified by geography, ERDS demonstrates how the Army Materiel Enterprise delivers combat power forward.

“ERDS ensures the warfighter deploys with the equipment they need, when they need it,” McGhee said. “It eliminates delays, reduces risk and increases combat effectiveness from day one.”

Through the integration of Army Sustainment Command, the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade and forward execution at ERDS, the Army is transforming excess into readiness—ensuring forces across the Indo-Pacific remain light, mobile and prepared for the next fight.