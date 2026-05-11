Dragons in the Dirt: 357th Fighter Squadron Unleashes Expeditionary A-10 Lethality

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- From the high-desert heat of Twentynine Palms to the maritime environment of San Clemente Island, the “Dragons” of the 357th Fighter Squadron recently pushed the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft to its limits during a high-intensity, two-week temporary duty (TDY) assignment.

The training served as a critical milestone for the squadron’s newest A-10 pilots. Prior to hitting the California ranges, these aviators completed a grueling six-month initial qualification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, consisting of 40 flights, 85 simulator hours, and 274 academic hours.

During the course, the students mastered the fundamentals of the “Warthog”, from basic flight and air-to-air defense to two-ship surface tactics. They also learned to employ the aircraft's legendary 30mm GAU-8 Avenger cannon, which fires 3,900 rounds per minute.

Having earned their status as combat-mission-ready aviators, the new graduates faced their next challenge. While they had flown with the squadron’s veteran pilots before, the dynamic had shifted. They were no longer students flying under the watchful eye of an instructor pilot; they were fully qualified wingmen flying shoulder-to-shoulder with their flight leads.

While Davis-Monthan boasts diverse and robust local training ranges, stepping out of those familiar airspaces and into a new, complex environment is what truly puts a Warthog pilot to the test. Operating away from home station forced the new wingmen out of their comfort zones and directly into a massive, joint-service fight.

“This TDY shows both our flexibility and joint integration,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander. “In a two-week timeframe, we supported Large-Scale Combat Operations Close Air Support with U.S. Marine Corps JTACs at both Twentynine Palms and San Clemente Island.”

The integration with Marine Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) provided an unparalleled level of realism. These specialized, highly trained personnel, often 0861 Fire Support Marines or experienced NCOs, directed the Dragons’ Close Air Support (CAS) from forward positions, ensuring the integration of airpower into the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF).

Renowned for its unmatched durability, the A-10 is built around a titanium “bathtub” that protects the pilot, allowing the aircraft to survive severe damage, loiter over the battlefield, and protect ground troops. The Twentynine Palms TDY capitalized on this specialized CAS design, throwing a wide array of joint assets into the mix.

Beyond traditional CAS, the seasoned pilots and their new wingmen executed complex Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) scenarios. "We conducted CSAR with U.S. Navy MH-60s and Air Force Combat Control Teams, as well as CSAR with Marine Corps CV-22s," Rutter said.

The most significant test for the new wingmen came when the mission moved off the pavement. The A-10 was designed to operate from rugged, unimproved airfields, a capability the squadron validated by executing landings on semi-prepared dirt surfaces.

“We were able to land at a semi-prepared surface to increase CAS coverage for ground parties with the only support required being a top-off of fuel,” Rutter said. “All of this is great training for the Combat Air Forces’ newest A-10 wingmen as they prepare to go to their first operational squadrons.”

Ensuring the A-10s could operate safely from these austere environments, it required dedicated support from the ground crews at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC).

“This week’s joint training at MCAGCC proved why this installation is vital for future fight readiness,” said Capt. Shaun Shiotani, Operations Officer, Aviation Ground Support Division, Marine Air Ground Force Training Command, MCAGCC. “Our Marines got crucial, hands-on reps providing fueling and crash-fire coverage for unfamiliar joint platforms, resulting in fantastic energy and operational growth. Furthermore, it is incredibly rewarding for our construction and airfield teams to see other branches entrust their assets to our engineers, reinforcing our role in enabling joint lethality.”

This training represents a powerful demonstration of Air Combat Command's ability to project lethal airpower from any location, regardless of infrastructure. But more importantly, it underscores a modern operational reality: no single branch fights alone. Joint training exercises like this are vital because they eliminate friction between the services, creating a shared tactical language long before real-world bullets fly.

By integrating directly with Marine Corps JTACs on the ground, Navy helicopter crews in the air, and Special Warfare operators, these new pilots learned the intricacies of MAGTF and naval operations firsthand. This seamless coordination shortens the kill chain, ensures immediate mutual support, and guarantees that when the joint force deploys, they operate as a unified, devastating force multiplier.

With six months of rigorous tactical training, proven expeditionary dirt landings, and unparalleled joint integration under their belts, the Combat Air Forces' newest A-10 wingmen have emerged as a dominant force. They stand ready to bring unmatched firepower to any environment, alongside any joint partner, ensuring the U.S. military maintains its decisive edge on the global stage.