PROBLEM-SOLVING COURTS SAVE LIVES AND STRENGTHEN COMMUNITIES

In the midst of America’s ongoing struggle with addiction and the opioid epidemic, one beacon of hope has consistently shown results: problem-solving treatment courts. These specialized court programs, designed to handle cases involving substance use disorders through treatment rather than incarceration, offer a smarter, more compassionate, and far more effective response to drug-related offenses.

For decades, the response to crimes involving substance abuse was rooted in punishment. For years, our prison populations swelled without addressing the underlying issue. Drug courts, and other problem-solving courts, flip this outdated model on its head by treating addiction as a public health issue within a legal framework. Rather than locking up nonviolent offenders, drug courts combine accountability with treatment and support.

Judge Michael Davis presides in Broward County's Adult Felony Drug Court. (courtesy, 17th Judicial Circuit)

Florida Statute 397.334 regulates treatment courts, and the state was among the forefront of treatment courts in the nation, establishing the first drug court in Miami in 1989, with Broward following shorty after in 1991.

Participants in drug courts are required to undergo intensive treatment, attend frequent court check-ins, submit to random drug testing, and engage in counseling and employment or educational programs. Successful completion of the pre-trial program results in dismissal, giving individuals a chance to rebuild their lives, while successful completion of the post adjudicatory program allows for nonviolent offenders to be diverted from the Florida prison system and into treatment.

The results speak for themselves. According to the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP, now known as ALLRISE), drug courts reduce crime by up to 45% compared to traditional court proceedings. Participants are significantly less likely to be rearrested, and many go on to achieve lasting recovery, secure employment, and reunite with their families.

Moreover, drug courts save money. The cost of incarcerating an individual can be astronomical, often exceeding $30,000 per year, while drug courts, through a combination of public and private funding, deliver more cost-effective results.

Beyond economic and criminal justice benefits, drug courts have a profound human impact. Addiction often tears families apart, leading to cycles of trauma, neglect and poverty that can stretch across generations. Drug courts break this cycle. By focusing on rehabilitation, they help individuals become better parents, partners and members of their communities.

In Broward’s juvenile drug court, a subset focused on cases involving child welfare, the outcomes are even more striking. Parents are more likely to regain custody of their children, and children spend less time in foster care. These courts prioritize reunification whenever safe and possible, promoting healing over separation.

Drug courts operate on the principle of rewards and sanctions, understanding that relapse is often part of recovery. Judges and court staff receive specialized training in addiction science, trauma-informed care, and motivational interviewing.

Importantly, participation in drug court is voluntary. Individuals are given a choice: participate in treatment under supervision or proceed through the traditional court system. The success of drug court hinges on a collaborative approach, bringing together judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, probation officers and treatment providers to support participants’ recovery journey.

At a time when fentanyl deaths continue to rise and mental health systems are under-resourced, the need for effective alternatives to incarceration has never been greater. Drug courts represent a vital intersection of the public health and criminal justice systems. They embody the idea that redemption is possible, and that the system should be a pathway to healing, not just punishment.

I am so proud that Broward is leading the way on this system of justice, having been recognized by the national ALLRISE organization as a “Mentor Treatment Court,” one of only 10 in our nation, and the only such designated court in the state of Florida.

Broward is fortunate to also host several other problem-solving treatment courts, such as the mental health court, veterans court, girl’s court, RISE court for child survivors of human trafficking, and community court.

In the battle against addiction, we need every tool at our disposal. Treatment courts have proven to be one of the most effective tools we have, not just for reducing crime, but for saving lives. They offer a rare win-win: a more humane justice system and stronger, safer neighborhoods with a cost-saving benefit to our community.

Judge Michael Davis presides in Broward County’s Adult Felony Drug Court.