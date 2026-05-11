Mobile District Commander speaks with South Alabama students

MOBILE, Ala. — Col. Kelcey Shaw, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mobile District, visited the University of South Alabama on May 1, 2026, to speak with undergraduate students about his career as an Army officer and his extensive experience in the federal government.

Shaw engaged students in Dr. Willie Patterson’s Introduction to U.S. Government and Comparative Politics classes. The interactive session enabled the commander to share firsthand perspectives from his military service, outline his governmental responsibilities, and respond to questions from students.

“I was honored to have the opportunity to speak with Dr. Patterson’s classes and share my experiences with his students,” Shaw said. “I hope I was able to provide his students insight into what a career in the U.S. Army is like and what all is entailed in working for our government.”

A Connection Rooted in USACE History The speaking engagement was the result of a meeting between Col. Shaw and Dr. Patterson during the Mobile District’s December town hall and celebration at the District Office. Patterson, who previously served as the Chief of Real Estate for the Mobile District, was introduced to Shaw by the current Real Estate Chief, Karen Kennedy.

Impressed by Shaw's energetic presentation and strong leadership, Patterson saw the value of his perspective in the classroom. He told Shaw that his university students would benefit greatly from hearing directly from someone with his experience as a Corps of Engineers commander.

“My Introduction to U.S. Government and Comparative Politics courses were ideal settings for Col. Shaw’s expertise and insights,” Patterson said. “Shaw, like all of the guest speakers I have had come to my classes, provides students with valuable exposure to professionals serving at the federal level.”

Bridging the Gap Between Government and Academia Bringing real-world government experience to academia is a hallmark of Patterson’s teaching methodology. Patterson retired after 34 years of dedicated service with USACE, spanning all three organizational levels: district, division, and headquarters. His assignments included work in the Mobile and New Orleans Districts, the North Atlantic Division, the South Atlantic Division, and USACE Headquarters.

To connect his students directly with governmental and political realities, Patterson often utilizes his broad professional network. He has regularly invited distinguished Mobile District professionals to his classroom.

Patterson said that since his retirement from USACE and the Mobile District, he has been living his best life.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my transition from federal service to academia,” Patterson said. “Teaching has always been a dream of mine and truly my first love. While still employed with USACE, I taught two PROSPECT courses, which became one of the greatest joys of my career. The opportunity to share knowledge with students—blending both theory and practical experience—is something I deeply enjoy and value.”

The collaboration between the Mobile District and local educational institutions, such as the University of South Alabama, highlights USACE's ongoing commitment to community engagement, public service education, and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

Shaw said he hopes his perspectives resonated with the students and inspired them to consider federal service, perhaps with USACE and the Mobile District.

“You never know what can provide the spark that inspires someone to service with the federal government,” Shaw said. “If my insights could influence someone to choose a future with USACE and Mobile District, then that would definitely make my efforts well worth it.”