Luke AFB Opens New Honor Guard facility

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- Luke Air Force Base recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the opening of a new state of the art facility dedicated to supporting the Luke AFB Honor Guard mission to train and uphold standards to honor service members who have passed and represent the Air Force tradition across the base and local area of operations. The ceremony was hosted by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and included the 56th FW command team, installation unit commanders and chiefs, base special event support personnel, community stakeholders and invited guests, and the base’s comprehensive Honor Guard team. Berkland thanked community partners, stakeholders, and attending guests for their relentless advocacy and unwavering support of service members, Luke’s Honor Guard, and the 56th FW mission to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. The Luke AFB Honor Guard supports military and community events across 52,000 square miles and six Arizona counties including more than 1,000 military funeral honors per year. The professionalism and spirit of service of Luke AFB’s Honor Guard have remained so successful that the need for a new, modernized facility was without question. “Every time a guardsman hands off a flag to a grieving family member or carries a flag-draped casket, your fingerprints will be part of that success,” said Tech. Sgt. Zachary Williams, 56th Force Support Squadron Luke AFB Honor Guard noncommissioned officer in charge. Local community partners and stakeholders came together to provide a purpose-built facility with practice drill areas, quality of life amenities, and professional office space in concert with Luke’s warfighters. “Your steadfast support has been vital to the growth and success of this program,” Williams said. “This facility was built to serve them. Within these walls we will take the finest Airmen and sharpen them.” The ribbon cutting marked, not only the official opening of the facility, but also a symbolic reflection of Luke AFB’s commitment to investing in Airmen, preserving heritage, and honoring the sacrifices of those who have served before. “Our discipline and refusal to compromise created the demand for a facility of this caliber,” Williams said. “The relentless drive to improve and your willingness to push yourselves to the limit are what breathe life into these walls.”