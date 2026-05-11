FREELANDER and the Future of Premium Mobility

Chery Jaguar Land Rover Intelligent Manufacturing Base FREELANDER 8

A new generation of British intelligent all-terrain mobility built around freedom, technology, and globally connected experiences

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FREELANDER is entering a new phase as mobility evolves beyond transportation into experiences shaped by intelligent technology, connectivity, exploration, and flexible lifestyles. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, FREELANDER is positioning itself as a premium intelligent mobility brand focused on modern drivers and global markets.When the original Land Rover Freelander first arrived in 1997, it introduced a combination of all-terrain capability with passenger comfort, versatility, and everyday usability in one vehicle. The model became associated with freedom, adventure, and modern exploration, contributing to the development of the urban off-road SUV segment.Between 1997 and 2002, the Land Rover Freelander became Europe’s best-selling SUV for five consecutive years and established itself as one of the most recognizable British SUVs of its generation. The vehicle also reflected changing consumer demand for mobility experiences combining exploration, flexibility, and comfort.Today, nearly three decades later, FREELANDER is evolving again. Officially introduced during the Night of FREELANDER at the IBS (Chery International Business Summit), the brand is entering a new chapter as a British premium intelligent all-terrain brand developed through collaboration between Jaguar Land Rover and Chery. The company says the new strategy combines the brand’s heritage with intelligent technologies, connected ecosystems, and modern luxury mobility experiences.The transition reflects broader changes in the automotive industry, where drivers increasingly seek connected technologies, digital ecosystems, comfort, and vehicles adaptable to both urban and outdoor environments.According to the company, FREELANDER plans to launch six new SUV models over the next five years while expanding into more than 90 countries with over 1,100 touchpoints worldwide. The vehicles are being developed on a global architecture supporting Left-Hand Drive, Right-Hand Drive, and European Union specifications across international markets.The Middle East has been identified as FREELANDER’s first international strategic market, reflecting the region’s role within the premium automotive sector and growing demand for intelligent mobility technologies.FREELANDER says its future development strategy is built around three pillars: British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence, and All-Terrain Freedom. The newly introduced FREELANDER 8 incorporates panoramic digital displays, intelligent cockpit technologies, immersive interaction systems, and second-row zero-gravity seating designed to support comfort and connectivity during travel.Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip, the intelligent cockpit supports up to eight displays simultaneously while enabling responsive interaction and immersive rendering systems.The vehicle also integrates L2+ advanced driver assistance systems alongside Advanced VPD functionality in selected markets, allowing autonomous parking and smartphone-based vehicle retrieval functions.FREELANDER also continues to emphasize all-terrain capability through its i-ATS Intelligent All-Terrain System, which supports up to nine terrain modes covering snow, mud, sand, rock, water crossings, economy, comfort, sport, and expert driving environments. Additional technologies include dual-chamber air suspension, intelligent terrain management systems, virtual central locking, and rear e-LSD functionality.During IBS, FREELANDER also presented innovations including the AiMOGA robot initiative, highlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence and human interaction within mobility ecosystems.The company says it currently operates through five strategic global hubs supported by more than 6,000 employees across design, manufacturing, R&D, and international commercial operations, alongside 17 international subsidiaries and 11 global research institutes.All FREELANDER vehicles will be manufactured at the Chery Jaguar Land Rover Intelligent Manufacturing Base, Jaguar Land Rover’s first full-vehicle manufacturing base outside the United Kingdom. According to the company, the facility integrates more than 1,100 robotic operations across stamping, welding, painting, and final assembly processes. The welding workshop operates with full automation to support manufacturing consistency and production quality.FREELANDER states that its manufacturing operations incorporate intelligent robotics, quality control systems, and green manufacturing technologies designed to support premium intelligent vehicle production for international markets.The company says its latest transformation reflects broader changes in how mobility and exploration are evolving through connected technologies, digital experiences, and adaptable transportation solutions.Nearly thirty years after helping reshape the SUV market, FREELANDER is positioning itself for a new phase focused on intelligent mobility, global expansion, and connected driving experiences.

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