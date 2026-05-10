Shaftsbury Barracks/Sobriety and Safety Checkpoint
VSP News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police, Shaftsbury Field Station will be partnering with local, county and other state law enforcement agencies to conduct a Safety and Sobriety Checkpoint in the coming weeks within Bennington County.
The Vermont State Police would like to remind motorists to avoid operating under the influence alcohol/drugs and to always utilize a sober driver.
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.