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Shaftsbury Barracks/Sobriety and Safety Checkpoint

VSP News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  SGT Justin Walker                           

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police, Shaftsbury Field Station will be partnering with local, county and other state law enforcement agencies to conduct a Safety and Sobriety Checkpoint in the coming weeks within Bennington County.

As of May 9th, 2026, Vermont has seen 15 motor vehicle crashes resulting in the deaths of 16 people. The goal of this checkpoint is to help reduce the number of fatal crashes/fatalities statewide as the season shifts toward late spring/summer activities and holidays. Any recent crash data can be found at http://ghsp.vermont.org. In addition to checkpoint(s), Troopers will be aggressively patrolling and enforcing motor vehicle laws concerning impaired, distracted/aggressive driving, speeding, and seatbelt use in high traffic and high crash areas.

The Vermont State Police would like to remind motorists to avoid operating under the influence alcohol/drugs and to always utilize a sober driver.



Sergeant Justin Walker

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police 

Troop B - Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

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