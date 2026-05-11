EscapeCloud Launches Cloud Exit Readiness Platform for Operational Resilience and Digital Sovereignty

EscapeCloud gives clients the operational resilience required to navigate a volatile regulatory and geopolitical landscape.

New platform addresses vendor lock-in, DORA compliance and digital sovereignty as organizations face rising operational resilience demands

In a world reliant on a few US hyperscale providers, our assessment engine provides the transparency needed to reclaim control.” — Bence Daniel Hezso

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EscapeCloud today announced the launch of its integrated cloud exit readiness portfolio, introducing a new category focused on helping organizations assess and prepare for cloud dependency as an operational resilience and sovereignty risk. Designed for regulated enterprises, financial institutions and public sector organizations, the platform helps leaders quantify dependency risks, strengthen resilience and support long-term sovereign cloud strategies.As businesses increasingly rely on a small number of hyperscale cloud providers, concerns around vendor lock-in, geopolitical instability and regulatory compliance have moved beyond IT departments and into the boardroom. New frameworks such as the European Union’s Digital Operational Resilience Act and guidance from the European Banking Authority are driving organizations to prove they can maintain continuity and portability in the event of disruption.EscapeCloud’s platform is built to help organizations move beyond theoretical exit planning and into actionable infrastructure resilience. Its patent-pending assessment engine evaluates sovereignty scoring, vendor lock-in exposure, cloud portability and exit readiness while aligning with DORA and EBA outsourcing requirements. By treating cloud exit readiness as a core pillar of enterprise architecture alongside cybersecurity and disaster recovery, the company aims to prevent “cloud-first” strategies from becoming “cloud-only” risks.The EscapeCloud ecosystem includes three core offerings: the EscapeCloud Platform, a self-hosted enterprise environment for organizations requiring full data custody and sovereignty over resilience assessments; exitcloud.io, a lightweight SaaS engine designed for managed service providers and IT advisors to rapidly audit cloud dependency and portability risks for clients; and a suite of open-source frameworks built to support infrastructure transparency, portability and cross-cloud interoperability.“Cloud dependency has become a systemic risk that leadership can no longer ignore,” said Bence Daniel Hezso, CEO and founder of EscapeCloud. “In a world reliant on a few US hyperscale providers, our assessment engine provides the transparency needed to reclaim control. We aren't just helping companies plan an exit; we are giving them the sovereign foundation and operational resilience required to navigate a volatile regulatory and geopolitical landscape.”The company believes the next phase of cloud strategy will be defined not simply by adoption, but by preparedness. Organizations that understand how to exit, migrate or rebalance their infrastructure will be better positioned to protect operations, meet compliance obligations and preserve strategic independence.As regulatory expectations continue to evolve, EscapeCloud is positioning cloud exit readiness as a business-critical discipline rather than a contingency exercise. The company’s hybrid deployment models and governance-first approach are intended to help enterprises bridge the gap between cloud agility and operational control without sacrificing innovation.To learn more, visit escapecloud.io About EscapeCloudEscapeCloud is a provider of cloud governance and resilience solutions focused on solving the challenges of hyperscale dependency. Founded on the principle of digital sovereignty, the company helps regulated industries and governments strengthen operational resilience through cloud exit readiness, portability planning and compliance-driven infrastructure strategies. Its patent-pending assessment engine and hybrid deployment models provide the transparency needed to ensure critical systems remain resilient, portable and aligned with modern operational resilience standards.

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