BitVault joins XFounders Accelerator to advance Bitcoin-native security architecture

LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BitVault , the Bitcoin-native security company focused on protecting users and high-risk digital systems from irreversible failure scenarios, announced today that it has joined the X-Founders accelerator program.X-Founders is an execution-focused accelerator bringing together selected founders working on high-impact technologies including Bitcoin and artificial intelligence, through an in-person, mentorship-driven environment designed around real-world product development and strategic growth.BitVault joins the program as it continues to develop its Bitcoin-native security architecture aimed at addressing risks that traditional security models often fail to solve in irreversible systems.“Bitcoin changes the security model entirely,” said Francesco Madonna CEO and Co-founder at BitVault. “When transactions are final and keys represent direct ownership, the real problem is no longer just vulnerabilities. It becomes a question of authority, timing, coercion resistance, and architectural resilience under pressure.”BitVault’s approach focuses on reducing single points of failure in both user custody and high-risk transaction systems through time-delayed execution models, distributed authority, and trust-minimized security design.The company is also expanding its work in Secure System Architecture & Threat Modeling for organizations operating critical identity, access, and transaction infrastructures.As part of the accelerator, BitVault will work alongside founders, operators, mentors, and ecosystem participants focused on building resilient systems for the next generation of Bitcoin and AI applications.The program will support BitVault in refining product architecture, accelerating go-to-market execution, and expanding strategic relationships within the global Bitcoin ecosystem.“We’re excited to collaborate with builders who understand that in Bitcoin, failures are often irreversible and architectural decisions matter deeply,” added Marco Giorgetti CMO at BitVault. “That level of thinking is strongly aligned with our mission.”BitVault recently introduced its architecture-first security positioning focused on eliminating unilateral authority and reducing irreversible risk in both self-custody and organizational environments.More updates from the accelerator program will be shared in the coming months.About BitVaultBitVault is a Bitcoin-native security company building systems designed to protect humans, identities, and transactions in environments where failures cannot be cheaply reversed.The company develops security architecture focused on time-delayed execution, distributed authority, coercion resistance, and trust-minimized operational models for both individual users and high-risk digital infrastructures.Website: https://www.bitvault.sv Blog: https://blog.bitvault.sv X: https://x.com/BitvaultApp LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitvaultapp/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bitvault_official/ Nostr: https://primal.net/bitvault Telegram community: https://t.me/bitvaultpublic About XFoundersX-Founders is a founder-focused accelerator supporting seed and series A startups working on high-impact technologies including Bitcoin and AI through in-person bootcamps, mentorship, investor access, and ecosystem collaboration.Website: https://x-founders.com/ X: https://twitter.com/XFounders_camp LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/x-founders/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/x.founders/

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