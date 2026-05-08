Child Care Provider Appreciation Day 2026
WHEREAS, children are Alaska’s most precious asset, and quality care, stimulating learning environments, and positive early experiences help prepare them for a bright and successful future; and
WHEREAS, although parents are the most important caregivers in shaping a child’s development, child care providers compliment that role by guiding and nurturing children throughout the stages of childhood to become well-rounded, healthy, and productive members of society; and
WHEREAS, child care providers play a vital role in supporting families by helping children meet their cognitive, social, emotional, physical, and literary needs, especially during the critical brain development period from birth through age six; and
WHEREAS, providers create safe learning environments, implement teaching strategies that facilitate learning, are knowledgeable about the developmental stages of raising children, and support them throughout their journey into early adulthood; and
WHEREAS, in Alaska a large portion of children under the age of six are in licensed or approved child care facilities, and many more receive care from certified military facilities, tribally licensed facilities, Head Start programs, and legally exempt providers; and
WHEREAS, child care providers are a cornerstone of our State’s infrastructure and a vital resource to support working families, and as our future depends on our children, the commitment to providing high quality child care services represents an investment toward a better Alaska for all.
NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim May 8, 2026 as:
Child Care Provider Appreciation Day
in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to acknowledge and appreciate the immense contributions child care providers bring across our State.
Dated: May 8, 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.