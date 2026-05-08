Senate Passes Budget

Gasline Project Update

Yesterday, the Senate Resources Committee completed our 26th hearing on the Governor’s property tax bill for the AKLNG gasline project: SB 280.

In recent hearings, we’ve heard testimony from the Department of Revenue, project developer Glenfarne, and our oil and gas consultants at GaffneyCline. While the Governor continues to promise natural gas at $5 per unit, the Department of Revenue is projecting costs closer to $23 per unit during Phase 1 in 2033. For comparison, Southcentral residents currently pay between $10–13 per unit.

At the same time, the Governor is asking the Legislature to approve roughly $1 billion per year in property tax breaks for the gas pipeline project. Yet for the past two years, we’ve repeatedly been told this project could move forward without tax breaks or legislative approval.

Alaskans deserve affordable, reliable energy. You also deserve protection from price gouging. Before the Legislature gives away billions in tax revenue, we need clear answers about what this project will actually cost families and communities across the state.

On Wednesday, the House Resources Committee advanced the House version of the bill, HB 381, to the House Finance Committee. Its first hearing is today. ﻿ The photo above is a price sensitivity matrix provided by the Department of Revenue to the Senate Resources Committee on April 29, 2026.

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