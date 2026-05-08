Child Care Provider Appreciation Day 2026

WHEREAS, children are Alaska’s most precious asset, and quality care, stimulating learning environments, and positive early experiences help prepare them for a bright and successful future; and

WHEREAS, although parents are the most important caregivers in shaping a child’s development, child care providers compliment that role by guiding and nurturing children throughout the stages of childhood to become well-rounded, healthy, and productive members of society; and

WHEREAS, child care providers play a vital role in supporting families by helping children meet their cognitive, social, emotional, physical, and literary needs, especially during the critical brain development period from birth through age six; and

WHEREAS, providers create safe learning environments, implement teaching strategies that facilitate learning, are knowledgeable about the developmental stages of raising children, and support them throughout their journey into early adulthood; and

WHEREAS, in Alaska a large portion of children under the age of six are in licensed or approved child care facilities, and many more receive care from certified military facilities, tribally licensed facilities, Head Start programs, and legally exempt providers; and

WHEREAS, child care providers are a cornerstone of our State’s infrastructure and a vital resource to support working families, and as our future depends on our children, the commitment to providing high quality child care services represents an investment toward a better Alaska for all.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim May 8, 2026 as:

Child Care Provider Appreciation Day

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to acknowledge and appreciate the immense contributions child care providers bring across our State.

Dated: May 8, 2026