NUJ members at STV to strike on election results day

Tomorrow (8 May), journalists and technical staff at STV will strike over pay, with the action affecting coverage of the Scottish election results.

Around 100 workers will form picket lines outside the STV offices in Glasgow (Pacific Quay) and Aberdeen (Craigshaw Business Park) from 8:30am. Please share solidarity messages with [email protected] or join them in-person if you’re in the area.

In March, members of both the NUJ and Bectu at STV voted for the industrial action over management's decision to offer a 0% pay award, in one of the first strike ballots to be held under the new Employment Rights Act.



NUJ members also went on strike as part of a separate dispute in January, braving cold weather and heavy snow to oppose damaging cuts to jobs and local news.

Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ Scotland organiser, said:

“It's frustrating that due to the stubbornness of STV management, on the biggest news day in Scotland for years, Scottish viewers, listeners and readers won't be able to hear what some of the most well-respected journalists, reporters and producers in Scottish broadcasting have to say. Our members would much rather be reporting the election results than standing on picket lines, but they have been driven to this action by management’s indifference as to how overworked and underpaid they are.



“CEO Rufus Radcliffe has once again failed to grasp the opportunity to end this dispute, and it is personally embarrassing for him that STV will be broadcasting reruns instead of the biggest news story in Scotland.”

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