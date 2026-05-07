Post raises mental health awareness throughout May

Fort Jackson committed itself to raising awareness of mental health issues during at proclamation signing at the Army Community Service building, May 1.

“Our community is not immune from mental health-related issues whether it is dependents or service members,” said Col. Dave Gaugush, garrison commander, moments before he signed the Mental Health Awareness Month proclamation. “People develop conditions over time that unfortunately have a significant impact on their lives and the lives of their families.

“I know the struggle is real for a lot of folks.”

He added that the proclamation signing was putting appropriate emphasis and attention on ways to make people’s lives better.

“Today’s proclamation is a commitment to our service members, to our spouses and to our children and their extended family,” said Shaven Smith with the Army Community Service. “Each of these groups carry a unique experience. Whether it be challenges or their strengths, they all form together to be a foundation of our military life.”

Mental Health Awareness Month is also about resiliency.

“We talk about resiliency a lot,” Smith said, “but it is not built in isolation. It is built through connection, support, and shared understanding. So let’s make this month about service and reminding other to seek help when they need that help.”

Seeking help is not a sign of weakness, said Kamala Henley, Family Advocacy Program specialist.

We can help “our units by checking on the person to our left,” she said. “Seeking help is a sign of strength and a foundation of our mission readiness. We have to take the stigma out of asking for help.”

The Army has many programs to help the total Army Family including the ACE (Ask, Care, Escort) program that encourages the intervention of others.

Army Community Service has teams dedicated to providing comprehensive advocacy and prevention to the entire Fort Jackson community. ACS can be reached at (803) 751-5256.

Another avenue for help is Military One Source where Soldiers can call, text or email for information or to get help. For more information, visit www.militaryonesource.mil.