Castle & Key Distillery Debuts 2026 Experimental Series

Castle & Key Distillery, Kentucky’s premiere boutique distillery known for its renown gardens and inspired flavors, debuts 2026 Experimental Series.

We decided to see what would happen when our whiskey met these worldly influences. No strict expectations, no overthinking—just artistry, intention, and the willingness to let curiosity lead.” — Brett Connors, Whiskey Wizard Castle & Key Distillery

FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castle & Key Distillery, Kentucky’s premiere boutique distillery known for its renown gardens and inspired flavors, debuts 2026 Experimental Series. The one-of-a-kind releases are available only at the Distillery in Frankfort while they last, the 2nd Saturday of each month through October. With only two barrels available per offering, these limited release bottles will not return.Born from a collection of stories and unique casks from around the world, the Experimental Series tradition holds the history of distant places and different traditions; Extra Old Haitian Rhum, Calvados, Pineau des Charentes, and more. Each one arrived with its own character, its own journey.“We decided to see what would happen when our whiskey met these worldly influences. No strict expectations, no overthinking—just artistry, intention, and the willingness to let curiosity lead. We rested our spirits in these casks for a year or two, letting time, wood, and heritage do the talking. The result is a series of limited, one-of-a-kind releases that bring global flavors to our Kentucky roots. Each expression tells a different story: of cultures admired, of craft honored, of the journey whiskey can take when you give it room to explore. It’s our way of continuing Taylor’s legacy of looking outward for inspiration while crafting something distinctly our own.” - Brett Connors | Whiskey Wizard, Castle & Key DistilleryThe Experimental Series is rare by design. A preview of a few of the releases for the 2026 season include a white port bourbon with a palette of nectarine and buttercream, rye and a wheated bourbon with hints of orange wine, Tokaji wheated bourbon with cinnamon roll, sugar cane, and currant preserve aroma, and an Armagnac Harvest Gin.The 2026 Series kicked off in April with a Restoration Rye finished in a cherry liqueur cask. Beginning Saturday May 9th, a Wheated Bourbon finished in Martinque Rhum casks. With a vanilla, praline, and toasted coconut aroma and 105.58 proof, a perfect blend for the summer. The Experimental Series can only be purchased at the Distillery the second Saturday of each month at $85 per bottle. Monthly releases will unveil the Monday before the release on @castleandkey platforms at 4:00PM ET.From epicures to enthusiasts, those who can secure a bottle of these special releases get to experience a moment of discovery; a reminder that sometimes the best ideas come from stepping beyond the familiar.Follow @castleandkey or visit castleandkey.com for additional offerings and information.Media Inquiries press@hgprinc.com

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