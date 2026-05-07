Influential Women Features Tiara S. Price: IT Project Manager at Skyline Technology Solutions

GLEN BURNIE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology and Project Management Leader Driving Enterprise IT Success Through Strategic Planning, Cross-Functional Leadership, and Operational ExcellenceLaurel, Maryland — Tiara S. Price is a seasoned IT Project Manager with more than 10 years of experience leading complex technology initiatives across healthcare, hospitality, telecommunications, and enterprise environments. Currently serving with Skyline Technology Solutions, Tiara oversees statewide IT projects, guiding initiatives from planning and development through implementation and successful go-live execution.Throughout her career, Tiara has built a strong reputation for strategic problem-solving, meticulous organization, and effective communication. Her expertise spans the full System Development Life Cycle (SDLC), business analysis, quality assurance, technical documentation, and enterprise project coordination. She is highly skilled at aligning technology initiatives with organizational goals while managing budgets, vendor relationships, contracts, timelines, and stakeholder communication across all levels of business operations.Before her current role, Tiara served in senior project management and consulting positions supporting major organizations, including the University of Maryland Medical System, Marriott International, Rockwell Collins, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Across these organizations, she successfully managed enterprise software implementations, infrastructure modernization efforts, and large-scale technology programs designed to improve operational efficiency and organizational performance.Tiara earned her Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from the University of Maryland Global Campus and continues prioritizing professional growth through advanced certifications. She holds the globally recognized Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, Certified Scrum Master designation, and CompTIA Network+ certification, reflecting her ongoing commitment to technical excellence and leadership development in the rapidly evolving technology industry.She attributes her success to the unwavering support of her family and her own commitment to perseverance. Tiara believes their encouragement gave her the confidence to face challenges directly, while her persistence allowed her to navigate increasingly complex projects and continue advancing throughout her career.One of the most meaningful pieces of career advice Tiara has received came from her mother, who told her, “People always have time, money, and energy for what they truly want.” She says this advice continues to shape the way she prioritizes her goals, relationships, and professional opportunities, reminding her to invest her time and energy intentionally into pursuits aligned with her values and aspirations.For young women entering the technology and project management fields, Tiara encourages them not to allow industry stereotypes or barriers to deter them from pursuing their goals. While she recognizes that IT and related industries are often viewed as male-dominated, she strongly believes that perception should never define a woman’s opportunities or potential. She encourages women to stand confidently in their abilities, pursue leadership opportunities boldly, and refuse to allow others to dictate the trajectory of their careers.According to Tiara, one of the greatest challenges — and opportunities — within the technology industry today is securing “a seat at the table.” She believes organizations benefit tremendously when diverse voices and perspectives are included in strategic discussions and decision-making processes. In her view, meaningful representation creates stronger innovation, better outcomes, and more impactful leadership across organizations and industries.The values most important to Tiara in both her professional and personal life are humility and self-belief. She strives to remain grounded and continuously open to learning while maintaining confidence in her ability to overcome obstacles, grow professionally, and achieve long-term success.Outside of her work in technology, Tiara is also a passionate author and advocate for family and personal resilience. In 2025, she self-published the book How to Beat a Narcissist and Survive, which is available through Amazon. She also deeply values time spent with loved ones and remains committed to balancing professional success with personal fulfillment and family connection.Known for her determination, leadership, and strategic mindset, Tiara S. Price continues to make a meaningful impact within the IT and project management industries while encouraging others to pursue growth, leadership, and long-term success with confidence.Learn More about Tiara S. Price:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Tiara-Price Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.