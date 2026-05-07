Renewing the Commitment: DENTAC Changes Command to Drive Future Readiness

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Soldiers assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Dental Activity Command Rheinland Pfalz, participated in a battalion change of command ceremony April 24 at Heaton Hall.

Soldiers, Department of War civilians, local nationals, contractors, and members of the German Bundeswehr attended the ceremony alongside distinguished guest, including Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, medical readiness command Europe Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili, MRC-Europe command sergeant major; Col. Tomsett, regional chief dental officer/dental assistant chief of staff, and Col Warren Stewart, LRMC commander, family and friends also gathered to bid farewell to the outgoing commander Lt. Col. Ryan Allred and welcome incoming commander Lt. Col. Barron Davis.

Giraud praised Allred’s leadership during period marked by evolving demands.

“We threw resource constraints, shifting policies, and evolving procedures his way. Yet, every time, Ryan stepped up,” said Giraud. “He didn't just meet the challenge; he slayed the dragon and decisively accomplished the mission.”

Allred thank Stewart for his mentorship and support during his time in command but emphasized that the ceremony represents the unit rather than the individual commander.

began his speech by thanking Giraud and Col Warren Stewart, LRMC commander, for their kind words, mentorship and support throughout his time as the DENTAC commander.

“Changes of command are about the unit, the mission and the people,” said Allred. “Over the past year my priorities have been building readiness, strengthening relationships and developing leaders.”

He said DENTAC maintained the high levels of dental readiness and wellness across the force.

“We are the only healthcare providers who physically see every service member each year,” Allred said. “Dental health is health.”

“Ryan under your leadership, this team has achieved the highest dental readiness in the Army,” said Stewart. “You ensured DENTAC-YP maintained engaged and contributed beyond its core mission during a time of operational expansion.”

Steward credited Allred with guiding the organization through a major transition, including the realignment of the dental command within the LRMC structure and assisting with the onboarding of legacy plus personnel.

The ceremony central moment came with the passing of the units colors, the passing of the unit colors symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility from Allred to Davis.

Davis acknowledged Allred’s leadership and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to command.

“Ryan has been working right up until this ceremony to recognize his team,” said Davis.” His selfless leadership has set conditions for continued success, and I am honored to take command.”

Davis, who most recently served in advance craniomaxillofacial trauma fellowship, said his focus will remain on teamwork, resilience and readiness.

He also thanked his family for their continued support.

As the ceremony concluded, attendees reflected on Allred’s tenure and the transition ahead. While farewells marked the occasion, the event underscored the continuity of leadership and mission within the Army

With Davis assuming command, Dental Activities Command-Rheinland Pfalz stands prepared to continue its mission of delivering care and sustaining readiness across the force.

Date Taken: 04.24.2026 Date Posted: 05.07.2026 04:35 Story ID: 564622 Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Renewing the Commitment: DENTAC Changes Command to Drive Future Readiness, by Bernhard Lashleyleidner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.