GPG's Gear Motor and Gearbox Technologies at PTC ASIA

PTC ASIA DC-BRUSHLESS-GEAR-MOTOR INDUSTRIAL-GEAR-MOTOR 400W Horizontal Foot Mounted Small Gear Motor RIGHT ANGLE HOLLOW SHAFT GEAR MOTOR

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTC ASIA is one of the foremost exhibitions within the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry, bringing together manufacturers, engineers and buyers from around globe. At this year's exhibition, GPG Featured Gear Motors and Gearbox Technologies at PTC ASIA and received significant attention as it showcased years upon years experience of manufacturing expertise combined with practical application-driven innovation.Converting Exhibition Interest into Real SolutionsAt The Exhibition, GPG's goal was to build strong connections with their visitors, rather than just product display. The audience of this exhibition came with real challenges, including improving automation efficiencies and optimising conveyor systems to achieve lower operational costs. GPG's experienced group of Engineers worked closely with customers to provide them with custom tailored recommendations on their specific applications and enable them to quickly determine the best suited Gear Motor solutions.The company's interactive and consultative selling approach created increased levels of engagement between the companies and positioned GPG as a trusted Technical Solutions Partner, in addition to a Supplier of Products.GPG has been a trusted Provider of Gear Motors since 1990 (Taibang Motor Industry Group Co., Ltd.). In addition to a strong R&D team and advanced production facilities, GPG employs many highly skilled Engineers and factory workers to ensure customers receive Quality Products and Quality Technical Knowledge.GPG specializes in Micro A/C Geared Motors, Small A/C Geared Motors, Brushed & Brushless D/C Geared Motors, Planetary Gearboxes, Servo Systems & Roller Drum Motors. With a mature manufacturing system in place, GPG has the capacity to produce up to 15,000 units daily, providing reliable options for companies all over the world when it comes to micro AC and DC high efficiency motors.Certified Quality Creates Global ConfidenceA major highlight at PTC ASIA was GPG's commitment to quality and compliance. All of its products adhere to international standards with UL, CE, TUV, ROHS and REACH certifications.These certifications provide evidence that GPG products are produced according to strict safety regulations, environmental regulations and performance standards, allowing their products to be sold around the world and giving buyers more confidence in their purchasing decision.Innovation: Roller Drum MotorsRoller drum motors attracted significant attention among the various products displayed at PTC ASIA. They are available in both AC and DC brushless options and are designed for conveyor systems, where they are commonly used in logistics and packaging.Compared to traditional alternative solutions, roller drum motors provide compact and integrated designs. Many people in the industry believe that roller drum motors will eventually replace micro compact gear motors and right angle gear motors due to their efficiency, installation ease and low-maintenance features.Effective Exhibition StrategyGPG’s success at PTC ASIA was driven by a clear and structured exhibition strategy. The booth was designed to direct attendees through various categories of products, and the live demonstrations allowed attendees to experience actual product performance. On-site engineers answered all inquiries with professional knowledge, providing technical and visual information and creating an impression of GPG’s gear motor and gearbox technology at PTC ASIA.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat industries does GPG service?GPG solutions are used in many sectors of the automation, logistics, packaging and manufacturing industries.Are GPG products certified for sale in other countries?All GPG products conform to UL, CE, TUV, ROHS and REACH standards.Can GPG provide modified solutions to customers?Yes, GPG specializes in creating modified solutions to meet the specific needs of the customer.What are the benefits of roller drum motors?They provide a compact, efficient solution for conveyor applications and greatly reduce maintenance requirements.Learn More About GPGPTC ASIA was an excellent opportunity for GPG to show their capabilities; though GPG's commitment goes beyond the Trade Show. By providing dependable products, robust manufacturing capacity and experienced technical support, GPG continues to provide high quality efficient gear motor solutions for customers across the globe.If your company requires a gear motor or modified motion solution, please contact us for additional information and support via our official website: http://www.gpgmotors.com/

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