Alisha Esmail Launches Latch AI to Solve the Problem No One's Talking About: Client Retention

SASKATOON, CANADA, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latch AI has officially launched its AI-native retention engine, designed to help businesses retain their existing clients and recover revenue otherwise lost through silent churn. Founder and CEO Alisha Esmail , with over 10 years of experience in brand building, customer experience, AI integration, and systems design, created the platform to address a critical gap in how businesses manage customer relationships.Most businesses obsess over top-of-funnel sales while their existing clients slip away unnoticed. Latch AI was built to solve this gap by giving businesses a clear, real-time view of client health and the exact messaging needed to act on it before it's too late.The platform connects to a business's existing tools including HubSpot, Stripe, Slack, GoHighLevel, ClickUp, Typeform, Freshdesk, Mixpanel, G Suite, Gmail, and more, to analyze client health signals. It categorizes every client into one of three health tiers: at risk, stable, or ready for expansion. Clients who are at risk receive immediate attention recommendations. Stable clients continue on their current path. Clients flagged as ready for expansion are surfaced for referral asks, renewals, or upsell opportunities. Every recommendation comes with hyper-personalized messaging suggestions, not generic templates.Latch AI is designed to be lightweight and easy to implement. Unlike many tools that require lengthy configuration and overwhelm teams with irrelevant data, Latch AI connects to the tools businesses already use and handles the heavy lifting of configuring the system to their specific data. The platform currently serves marketing agencies, SaaS companies, coaches, and clinics, with plans to expand into additional industries.Early results from beta clients have been significant. In one instance, Latch AI identified over $650,000 in missed opportunities for a single business during one quarter. Revenue that was walking out the door through neglected follow-ups and silent churn. Another client discovered nearly $500,000 in recoverable revenue through better retention practices.Latch AI is like having a CS team in your back pocket without the overhead. Whether a business has a dedicated customer success team or not, Latch helps them focus on what only humans can do while handling the data analysis and follow-up recommendations.As AI drives down the cost of services, commoditization becomes inevitable. The only sustainable differentiator becomes client experience and retention. Latch AI is built for this shift, helping businesses keep their existing clients while competitors race to the bottom on price.About Alisha Esmail and Latch AIAlisha Esmail is a retention expert with over 10 years of experience in brand building, customer experience, AI integration, and systems design. Before launching Latch AI, she founded Road Coffee, a national coffee brand known for its direct supply chains and partnerships with female-owned farms globally. Her deep expertise in client retention led her to create Latch AI, an AI-native retention engine that helps businesses identify at-risk clients and surface expansion opportunities before revenue is lost.Latch AI connects to existing business systems to analyze client health signals and deliver hyper-personalized follow-up recommendations, enabling teams to focus on relationship-building while the platform handles retention analysis.Website: https://yourlatch.com/

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