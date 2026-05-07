CPR Solutions Offers $25 Non-Certification CPR & AED Courses During National CPR Week

Learn How to Save a Life with CPR Classes

Being prepared means you may be able to help save someone you know and love, or even someone you have never met.” — Tommye Jordan

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPR Solutions Offers $25 Non-Certification CPR & AED Courses During National CPR WeekIn recognition of National CPR Week, June 1–7, CPR Solutions is offering non-certification CPR and AED courses for only $25, with registration required. The special pricing is part of the company’s effort to help strengthen the Chain of Survival throughout the local community.Cardiac arrest can happen without warning, and CPR Solutions is encouraging individuals, families, and community members to take a proactive step toward being prepared. With hands-on practice and repetition, CPR skills can be learned in as little as two hours, giving everyday people the confidence to respond when it matters most.“Cardiac arrest isn’t planned,” said Tommye Jordan of CPR Solutions. “Being prepared means you may be able to help save someone you know and love, or even someone you have never met.”During National CPR Week, CPR Solutions is also offering deeply discounted group rates for families and groups who want to schedule a class together.CPR Solutions emphasizes that not all CPR classes offer the same level of instruction, equipment standards, or hands-on support. The company encourages students to look for classes that use clean, well-maintained equipment, provide proper breathing barriers, include manikins with functional lungs for visible chest rise, and allow enough practice time for students to feel truly comfortable with the skills.CPR Solutions courses strictly follow American Heart Association policies and procedures. Students are taught by experienced instructors who aim to keep classes engaging, informative, and practical. If a student does not feel confident by the end of class, instructors are available to provide additional one-on-one practice until the student feels ready.The company also offers added support after certification courses. Students may participate in refresher classes at no charge, space permitting, during their two-year certification period. Any face shield or pocket mask purchased from CPR Solutions will also be replaced at no charge if it is used during a resuscitation event.CPR Solutions works closely with the American Heart Association and stays current with updated guidelines and science to ensure classes remain relevant, accurate, and effective.Community members interested in taking advantage of the National CPR Week offer are encouraged to register in advance.About CPR SolutionsCPR Solutions provides CPR and AED training designed to help individuals, families, and organizations feel prepared to respond during cardiac emergencies. With a focus on hands-on practice, clean equipment, current guidelines, and student confidence, CPR Solutions is committed to helping strengthen emergency response skills throughout the community.Contact:CPR SolutionsTommye JordanPhone: 623-640-3591Website: https://cprsolutionsaz.com/

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