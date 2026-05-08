Revs Institute Wins NAAMY Award for RevsEd V8 Engine Rebuild Program

NAAMY Award for Educational Program of the Year for RevsEd V8 Engine Rebuild course.

Revs honored with National Association of Automobile Museums NAAMY Award for Educational Program of the Year for its RevsEd V8 Engine Rebuild course.

This recognition shows our commitment to preserving knowledge, not just objects. RevsEd offers direct connections to the engineering, craftsmanship, and problem-solving that define automotive history.” — Mike Barbone, Education Developer & Instructor

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revs Institute (“Revs”) has been awarded a 2026 National Association of Automobile Museums NAAMY Award for Educational Program of the Year for its RevsEd V8 Engine Rebuild course, recognizing a benchmark in hands-on automobile education.

The honor spotlights Revs’ most advanced and immersive education approach: a 12-session engineering principles program in which participants fully disassemble and rebuild a V8 engine. Designed for teens and adults, the course translates engineering theory into practice, covering precision measurement, component analysis, mechanical systems, and final ignition.

Deliberately limited to four participants per class, the program prioritizes depth over scale. The result is a level of technical fluency and experiential understanding rarely achieved in traditional learning environments, culminating in the moment each student hears an engine they rebuilt run for the first time.

“This recognition reflects the core principle that Revs is about, and how it translates when applied to innovative education approaches,” said Mike Barbone, Education Developer and Instructor. “We are committed to preserving knowledge, not just objects. Programs like the V8 Engine Rebuild give participants a direct connection to the engineering, craftsmanship, and problem-solving that define automotive history.”

Presented annually by the National Association of Automobile Museums, the NAAMY Awards honor excellence across museum programs, exhibitions, and education. This recognition reinforces Revs’ broader role in steering the teaching, transfer, and sustainment of automobile knowledge.

Revs is expanding its education programs into a structured ecosystem, including partnerships with colleges and universities that connect hands-on mechanical training with formal academic pathways. Bridging preservation and pedagogy, the approach creates new opportunities for research, curriculum development, and cross-disciplinary collaboration.

Revs continues to evolve its education strategy with a focus on authenticity, scholarship, and real-world application, equipping the next generation of engineers, historians, and enthusiasts.

For more information about upcoming programs, visit RevsEd.

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