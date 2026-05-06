READOUT: 14th Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement

U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, hosted the 14th Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement from the Pacific Fleet Headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 5, 2026.

The engagement brought together senior leaders from 17 nations including seven heads of navy across the Indian Ocean, Northeast and Southeast Asia, Oceania, and North America to discuss “The Human Element in a Technologically Advanced Maritime Environment.”

The leaders discussed the intersection of technological innovation and human-machine teaming with the evolving security landscape of the Indo-Pacific. They emphasized that while innovations such as artificial intelligence, automation and data science are fundamentally changing maritime operations, the human element remains the ultimate decision maker. They highlighted the priority to innovate training and methodologies together during exercises to solve problems creatively and master the tech-centric maritime environment.

The leaders acknowledged that the true value of artificial intelligence decision making tools is the shared ability to interpret its outputs, asses its recommendations, and apply them to enhance operational and strategic advantage.

Additionally, the leaders emphasized ‘Human-Machine Teaming’ as a core component of future combined operations where manned and unmanned systems operate seamlessly on an interoperable network to strengthen credible deterrence and maritime security.

The leaders extended their congratulations to Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, and Philippines on the recent and upcoming celebrations of their respective Navy days.

This 14th iteration meeting occurred as the U.S. Navy and its allies and partners continue to increase the scale and complexity of multilateral exercises in order to deter aggression and preserve peace.

The multinational maritime engagement program underscores Pacific Fleet’s commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships, who share a vision to preserve peace through strength.