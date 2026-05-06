Emberos Launches Merchant: The First AI Visibility Optimization Layer for Commerce

New agent closes the loop between AI visibility, SKU-level optimization, and revenue attribution

Dashboards tell you the score,” Inman said. “Our products, Merchant being the latest, change it.” — Justin Inman, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emberos, the AI Visibility Operating System for brands, today launched Merchant, a new agent that gives brands SKU-level visibility and optimization inside AI shopping environments like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity. Merchant is the first product to not just track where brands appear in AI-generated shopping results, but to actively improve it, and is the fourth agent from the Emberos suite of AI Visibility Products.“Every SKU now has a second storefront that brands didn’t build, can’t see, and until now, couldn’t influence. The industry spent the last eighteen months measuring that problem. Brands don’t need another dashboard telling them they’re losing share inside ChatGPT Shopping. They need a system that fixes it and proves the dollars. That’s what Merchant is.” Justin Inman, Founder and CEO, EmberosThe launch comes as AI agents increasingly drive consumer purchasing decisions. According to the IAB, nearly 40% of consumers already use AI when making buying decisions, and 80% expect to use it even more.1 Consumer behavior changes that took more than ten years during the rise of ecommerce are now happening in 12 to 24 months, according to VML research cited by eMarketer.2 McKinsey projects the global agentic commerce opportunity at $3 trillion to $5 trillion by 2030.3For brands, the stakes are immediate. When an AI agent decides what to recommend, it is not browsing a website. It is pulling from structured data, third-party sources, and everything the web says about your products. If your SKUs are not visible and accurate inside AI shopping environments, you are invisible in the conversation that leads to the purchase.Merchant ingests a brand’s full product catalog and tracks how every SKU appears across AI conversations at the product level.The module tracks Product Recommendation Rate (PRR), Emberos’ proprietary measure of how often a SKU appears in AI-generated shopping responses, and segments performance by prompt intent (informational, comparative, transactional) across major LLMs: ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and Grok.When gaps are detected, Merchant deploys Fix Packs: automated optimization workflows that push recommended changes directly into HubSpot, Slack, and Jira, then re-measures to confirm lift. Internal validation has shown an average +8% PRR improvement per SKU with measurable revenue impact.“A one percent lift in Share-of-Prompt is worth real money. When it comes to AI visibility, measurement is just the starting line. The fix is what every business needs to change outcomes. At Emberos, we are in the outcomes business.” - Justin Inman, Founder and CEO, EmberosMerchant is the fourth agent in the Emberos platform, joining Scout (monitoring), Pilot (prediction), and Flow (workflow orchestration). All four run on the Emberos Brand Knowledge Graph, a proprietary data layer connecting prompts, responses, competitors, and outcomes across paid, owned, and earned surfaces.That shared architecture and proactive solution is what separates all Emberos products from point solutions in the category. “Dashboards tell you the score,” Inman said. “Our products, Merchant being the latest, change it.”Merchant launches with enterprise brand commitments across apparel, CPG, and entertainment. Stagwell is an early partner and has integrated Merchant into Stagwell Search+, its AI search platform now rolling out to clients globally through Assembly, Stagwell’s omnichannel media agency, giving access to more than 70 agencies.“Every other solution in the market is giving you data and insight, but it’s not particularly actionable and it doesn’t track to an outcome. Merchant changes that. It’s the optimization layer our clients have been waiting for, and integrating it into Search+ is already delivering results.” Dan Roberts, Global SVP of Search, Assembly GlobalMerchant is generally available today with enterprise and portfolio tiers available. To request access or a demo, visit emberos.ai.About EmberosEmberos is the operating system for AI visibility. The platform enables studios, enterprises, and consumer brands to see how they appear inside major AI systems, monitor visibility shifts in real time, predict demand, and quantify impact across multiple industries. Learn more at https://www.emberos.ai/

Introducing: Merchant by emberos

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