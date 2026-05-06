Navy Recruiting Reserve Command Holds Change of Command Ceremony, May 1

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Navy Recruiting Reserve Command held a change of command ceremony, May 1, 2026, at Naval Reserve Center Memphis, marking the transition of leadership from Capt. Todd Christopher Winn to Capt. James Russell Prouty.

Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, presided over the ceremony. During the ceremony, Winn formally relinquished command after a tenure marked by operational growth and organizational development across the Reserve recruiting enterprise.

Winn, a prior-enlisted Sailor who rose through the ranks to captain, played a pivotal role in the establishment and maturation of the Reserve Talent Acquisition Groups, strengthening the Navy Reserve’s ability to recruit and retain prior-service talent.

In fiscal year 2025, the command exceeded its officer accession target, attaining 1,590 accessions against a target of 1,515. Building on that momentum, in FY 2026, NRRC has already attained 648 against a target of 1342.

Additionally, NRRC met and exceeded its FY 2025 enlisted target attaining 5,734 against a target of 5,729. For FY 2026, with a target of 5,000, the command is once again on pace to surpass expectations with 2,945 attainments with five months left in the fiscal year.

“Having served with NRRC shortly after its inception, standing up a headquarters and five subordinate commands, has truly been the experience of a lifetime,” said Winn. “It has [been] incredible watching something I can proudly say I was a part of, not only grow into a professional sales organization, but an organization that set the bar for all reserve recruiting. It’s an honor to serve the Reserve Force and demonstrate the vital contributions our Sailors make to the Navy mission.”

The incoming commodore, Capt. Prouty, also expressed enthusiasm about sustaining the command’s momentum.

“I’m busting at the seams with excitement to be at the helm of Navy Recruiting Reserve Command,” said Prouty. “‘Winners DO Win’ and that couldn’t be truer than in reserve recruiting right now. NRRC has been very successful in achieving our mission over the past several years and we intend to continue that trend moving forward because of the hard work ethic and commitment of our recruiting force.”

Prouty assumed command with extensive experience and a commitment to advancing NRRC’s mission of delivering highly qualified talent to the Navy Reserve.

The ceremony reflected the Navy’s time-honored tradition of transferring authority, responsibility, and accountability from one commanding officer to another, ensuring continued mission success.

Navy Recruiting Reserve Command consists of a command headquarters and five Reserve Talent Acquisition Groups strategically aligned across the nation to support prior-service and Reserve recruiting efforts. The command works in coordination with Navy Recruiting Command and its Navy Talent Acquisition Groups to deliver a ready and capable Reserve force. Its mission is to identify, engage, and recruit high-quality prior-service Sailors, veterans, and qualified candidates to strengthen and sustain the Navy Reserve.

For more news from Navy Recruiting Reserve Command, follow NRRC on Facebook and visit official Navy platforms for the latest updates on Reserve recruiting and force development.