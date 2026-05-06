UCMC gets 29th 'A' for hospital safety from Leapfrog Group

The University of Chicago Medical Center has earned its 29th “A” grade for hospital and patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit focused on improving healthcare quality and transparency.

This latest recognition places the South Side academic medical center among an elite group of just 11 hospitals out of thousands nationwide to achieve an “A” in every grading cycle since 2012, when Leapfrog began issuing its Hospital Safety Grades biannually.

In spring 2025, Leapfrog introduced a broader “Straight A” recognition category for hospitals that have earned at least five consecutive “A” grades, a distinction now held by 372 organizations out of nearly 3,000 hospitals graded each year nationwide. The University of Chicago Medical Center’s record reflects sustained excellence over a much longer period.

The University of Chicago Medical Center remains the only hospital in Chicago to achieve 29 consecutive “A” grades and the only research-intensive academic medical center in the country with this distinction.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade recognizes hospitals that demonstrate exceptional performance in protecting patients from preventable harm, including medical errors, injuries and infections.

“As an organization, we remain focused on continuously improving the patient experience and the quality of care we provide,” said Krista Curell, President of the University of Chicago Medical Center and System Chief Operating Officer for UChicago Medicine. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our entire team and our shared commitment to a strong culture of safety.”

Elsewhere within the health system, UChicago Medicine AdventHealth hospitals in the western suburbs also received top marks, with both the Hinsdale and La Grange campuses earning an “A.”

Leapfrog evaluates hospitals nationwide using a rigorous, peer-reviewed methodology based on more than 30 measures of patient safety. The grading system assesses both outcomes and the processes hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“The University of Chicago Medical Center deserves recognition for its unwavering focus on protecting patients and delivering safe care, earning an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade for 29 consecutive cycles,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Sustaining this level of excellence over time shows a true, organization-wide commitment to making patient safety a top priority every single day.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only national ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, injuries and infections. Grades are updated twice annually, in the spring and fall, and are available to the public on The Leapfrog Group’s website.