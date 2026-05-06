Warm tributes as NEC member Jim Boumelha steps down as IFJ treasurer

Warm tributes have been paid to NEC member Jim Boumelha as he stepped down as treasurer of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) at the World Congress in Paris.

As he presented his final report, Jim was warmly applauded for his commitment to the global labour movement and the principles of the IFJ.

At a function on Tuesday night, he was presented with the first of a limited edition medal marking the centenary of the IFJ. With typical modesty he downplayed his enormous contribution following tributes from delegates.

Jim has served three successive terms in that role, elected for a third time at World Congress in Oman in June 2022, and has been at the heart of the IFJ since his first election as treasurer in 2001.

At the World Congress in 2013, Jim scored another hat-trick when he was elected as IFJ world president for a third, successive term of office at an especially significant Congress event hosted by the NUJ in Dublin.

He was first elected president at the Moscow World Congress in 2007. That election was recognition of Jim's previous work as treasurer for two terms and his contribution as NUJ nominee to the Executive Council.

His initial election as treasurer reflected widespread recognition of his dedication, hard work and commitment to global solidarity.

Having served as president, Jim could have taken a back seat but he has remained a dedicated member of the Administrative Committee.

Despite knowing the challenges facing the IFJ he willingly returned to the role of treasurer and has been at the disposal of IFJ staff and officers.

Jim’s service cannot simply be measured in years but in the quality of his contribution to each role he has held, his willingness to travel and to engage with affiliates, especially those from regions often neglected or on the margins of debate in international federations.

What makes his contribution all the more remarkable is that during all that period, he has remained a fully engaged member of the NUJ National Executive Council and chair of the Policy Committee.

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