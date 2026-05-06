Competition builds stronger warriors, unit cohesion

FORT GORDON, Ga. – Only 11 Soldiers could walk away “Top Dawgs” following a competition April 18, but by competition’s end, every competitor marched away a better version of themselves.

Dozens of network communication systems specialist (25H) trainees and drill sergeants from Charlie Company, 551st Signal Battalion, competed in an obstacle course challenge intended to push trainees mentally and physically while building esprit de corps and unit cohesion. It was the culmination of “Warrior Week,” which consisted of five days’ worth of various mentally and physically challenging tasks.

“We just wanted to get our troops out here to build some morale, teamwork, unit cohesion type of thing and have some fun,” said Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Hutt, drill sergeant and NCOIC of the event.

Hutt said the idea for the competition came from Staff Sgt. Stevie L. Curry, Charlie Co.’s senior drill sergeant. No stranger to this type of event, Curry spearheaded his fair share of similar ones while serving as a platoon drill sergeant for 369th Signal Battalion, at which time he quickly learned the value of such challenges.

“Doing things like this, you see that the Soldiers have pride,” Curry said. “You see it in their formations; you see it in the mornings … they ask when the next event is … they want to test themselves.”

Test themselves and lean on each other – literally.

Each of the battalion’s platoons formed teams of 11 “best of the best” Soldier-competitors. Those not competing for “Top Dawg” were encouraged to challenge themselves by completing the course at their own pace – most of them teaming up as they went along, leaning on each other along the way. Soldiers raced through a mostly wooded area spanning between two and three miles, tackling 15 obstacles with various exercises woven in.

Prior to start time, 1st Sgt. Angel Castillo-Pena, 369th Sig. Bn. first sergeant, called for the troops to rally around him as he delivered a pep talk that included safety reminders.

“Have some fun, push yourselves … be responsible, be professional … push each other!” Castillo-Pena said to the Soldiers as they prepared themselves for the course. “Go through a little bit of pain, because pain is good. Pain means growth. Allow yourself to feel the pain, but don’t allow yourself to be punked by pain!”

From the challenge’s first obstacle to the final stretch to the finish line, it was evident that Castillo-Pena’s advice resonated with the Soldiers. All who participated pushed themselves, and in many instances, relied on their battle buddies to complete the challenge. At its core, that is what the challenge was all about: teamwork and mental strength.

“We wanted to create a challenging event that would push individuals to rely on their battle buddies to their left and right,” Curry said. “That’s the main thing – teamwork, unit cohesion, things of that sort.”

“Every single thing that I have done in my career to this point, you have to be able to push through those mental barriers, because the body is going to be able to do what you tell it to do; you just need to have the willpower to do so,” Castillo-Pena added. “Something I always tell [the Soldiers] is, ‘Every single day, they have a choice, and the choice is: Are you going to slack off today? Or are you going to be great today?’ Champions/leaders make adjustments, and we have to make that choice each and every day.”

Additional photos from the competition can be found here: [https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortgordon/albums/72177720333217602/](https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.flickr.com%2Fphotos%2Ffortgordon%2Falbums%2F72177720333217602%2F&data=05%7C02%7Claura.m.levering.civ%40army.mil%7Cf96a11346d0841e0d02708de9fdc72f0%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C639123966339011692%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=CHfaY2Yddp%2FMbgSADJ3O5tzuNZrw16HpaDQlf7eTA3Q%3D&reserved=0)