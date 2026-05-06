DSCR pre-school redesign paves path for children in learning

The Bettye Ackerman-Cobb Child Development Center on Defense Supply Center Richmond recently completed a significant redesign that upgraded the center to more directly reflect and support early childhood learning.

The overhaul, spanning from May to December 2025, reinforced the CDC’s [National Association for the Education of Young Children](https://www.naeyc.org/) accreditation, which validates the rigorous professional standards applied to the center’s teachers, its curriculum, and in providing a safe and healthy environment that includes a [US Department of Agriculture](https://www.usda.gov/about-food/nutrition-research-and-programs) approved nutrition program.

While renovation was prompted by the need to update some worn elements, the more deliberate objective was a redesign to merge the physical environment with the center's [Early Learning Matters](https://elmcurriculum.org/) curriculum while increasing the teachers abilities to meet ELM goals in early childhood education, specifically between birth and five years of age.

The Defense Department implemented ELM in 2022 to equip teachers with research-developed daily activity plans that use age-appropriate foundational goals to teach science, technology, engineering and mathematics – also called STEM – through play.

"The remodel was designed to align CDC learning spaces with ELM teaching practices, so the environment itself supports what children are learning and doing daily," said Ursula Hickox, Family and Morale Welfare & Recreation chief.

“Our teachers played a critical role in identifying the classroom needs and instructional priorities, while leadership provided vision, coordination, and oversight to curriculum, accreditation requirements, compliance, and safety standards.” Hickox said.

“Teachers report a stronger sense of ownership and pride in their classrooms and feel more prepared to teach, and parents have responded favorably to the refreshed, professional and welcoming environment,” she said. “But most importantly, children are actively engaging with the new spaces and learning tools.”

“The redesign also recognized that investing in teacher development directly supports children’s growth,” Hickox added.

The CDC’s accredited teachers, several who have undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, can now benefit from technological upgrades to training equipment and a quiet professional space for self-development.

The children are also using new technology for motor skills and memory activities through Beam Mobile, a machine that projects interactive scenes. “They can pop bubbles or balloons, or explore an ocean of fish,” said Training and Curriculum Specialist Hope Rosario. “We can also create programs and upload them to align with our curriculum.”

The CDC’s overall changes are complemented with a color pallet designed to be calming, and areas that feature the children’s activities within the classroom. Academic accomplishments are displayed on the STEM wall, a gallery showcasing each field. Children in their final year at CDC exhibit their creations in the Galería de Arte, a three-dimensional display designed to build confidence as they prepare to transition from the center.

“The project was completed without disrupting daily operations, a significant challenge that required coordinating and careful planning," said David Gibson, DSCR site director.

Gibson expressed his sincere gratitude to everyone for their patience throughout the project, including parents, CDC staff, the entire FMWR team and the facility engineering and maintenance staff, “whose solid teamwork executed this plan safely, one step at a time."

Echoing the appreciation, Hickox added her thanks to the Richmond FMWR team for supporting the project while managing their own daily operations and credited the FMWR Headquarters Child and Youth Program team for guidance to help keep the center aligned with policy standards. “A special recognition is also due to CDC Assistant Director Ashley Strickland, whose commitment over several months was instrumental in advancing these efforts.”

Hickox said the center is expected to have a “lasting positive impact on the DSCR workforce by providing families confidence that their children are in a safe and nurturing environment, reducing stress for DSCR parents.”

She added, “The long-term objective is to maintain a modern, professional, and continuously improving the childcare center on DSCR while supporting teachers that proudly prepare children for future success.”

Date Taken: 03.03.2026 Date Posted: 05.06.2026 12:03 Story ID: 564529 Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DSCR pre-school redesign paves path for children in learning, by Pamela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.