Scott AFB recognizes Commander’s Key Support Liaisons
SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. -- Base leaders gathered recently to honor Key Support Liaisons and Key Support Mentors during an annual recognition ceremony that included award presentations and a panel discussion on building and strengthening connections with Airmen and their families.
Key Support Liaisons and Mentors serve as critical links between leadership and military families, offering guidance, resources, and a sense of community, especially during deployments or extended periods of separation. Their efforts help strengthen morale and resilience at home, allowing Airmen to remain focused on the mission.
The key support program is an officially recognized U.S. Air & Space Force Commander’s program, and is run with the help of first sergeants and the military & family readiness center.
One KSL with the 375th Operations Support Squadron and panel member, Joleen Garcia, explained, “My main responsibility has been taking some pressure off the leadership team, senior NCOs and NCOs by creating a program to bring life skills to all Airmen and to grow them professionally and personally. Day to day, I build connections with Airmen by checking in. Whether it’s walking around the work center or on teams, I like to check in, and it doesn’t matter what their rank or title is; everyone needs to have a relationship with someone they can trust.”
Col. Matthew Collins, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, along with other installation leadership delivered remarks at the event. They emphasized that strong family support networks directly contribute to mission readiness, noting that when Airmen know their families are supported, they can focus fully on executing the mission.
The panel discussion included commanders, KSLs and first sergeants, providing attendees the opportunity to exchange best practices, share experiences, and gain insight into how units can further strengthen support networks at the squadron level, reinforcing a proactive approach to Airmen and family readiness.
“The most rewarding part of serving in my position is watching the Airmen and their families grow up and being a part of their lives,” said Garcia. “Anyone who is interested in being a Key Support Liaison should just do it! We need people at all levels.”
Members interested in becoming a KSL or KSM should contact their unit command team and the Military & Family Readiness Center for more information.
During the event, the following Key Support Liaisons were recognized for their dedication to supporting Airmen and families across Team Scott:
- Joleen Garcia, 375th Operations Support Squadron
- Lauren Manis, 375th Operations Support Squadron
- Brandi Crawford, 375th Operations Support Squadron
- Chelsie Moncecchi, Air Mobility Command Staff
- April Gerstner, 618th Air Operations Center
- Damien Domer, 932nd Medical Support Squadron
- Tiffany Kalin, 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing
- Laura Kasten, 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing
- Alicia Fleming, 345th Recruiting Squadron
- Rebecca Groth, 345th Recruiting Squadron
- Emily Novotney, 345th Recruiting Squadron
- Marie Penk, 375th Medical Support Squadron
- Shelley Harmer, 375th Medical Support Squadron and Healthcare Operations Squadron
- Tina Roderick, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron
- Chief Master Sgt. Ann Johnson, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron
- Mary Hannah Olson, 375th Security Forces Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Samantha Williamson, 375th Security Forces Squadron
- Amber Duncan, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
- Claire Grooms, 906th Air Refueling Squadron
- Amber Dercks, 906th Air Refueling Squadron
- Becky Warf, 375 Air Mobility Wing Wing Staff Agency
- Laura Collins, 375 Air Mobility Wing
- Nicole Metzler, Air Mobility Command Inspector General
- Risha Kostecka, Air Mobility Command Inspector General <br>
- Not Pictured:
- Betsy Ciminillo, 12th Air Task Force
- Breanna Polk, 12th Air Task Force
- Cassie Rael, 12th Air Task Force
- Hannah Swinford, 12th Air Task Force
- Katie Dobransky, 12th Air Task Force
- Jordan Hoefing, 12th Air Task Force
- Jennifer Arce, 18th Air Task Force
- Stacey Bolton, 18th Air Task Force
- Gabrielle Davis, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron
- Allyn Little, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron
- Linda Whitmore, 375th Contracting Squadron
- Andie Rogers, 375th Healthcare Operations Squadron
- Marquis Allen, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron
- Katrina Werne, 375th Medical Support Squadron
- Courtney Romero, 436th Supply Chain Operations
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.