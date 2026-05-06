NSASP Command Assembly Honors Civilian High Achievers, Sailors

Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) held its second Command Assembly on April 30 at NSF Indian Head to honor its high-performing civilian employees and Sailors. “Congratulations to our military and civilian awardees," said Capt. John Nadder, NSASP commanding officer. "Your dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to excellence is recognized and deeply appreciated. Your contributions strengthen the ability for NSA South Potomac to accomplish our stated mission, and all of NSASP are proud of your outstanding achievements.”

Fire Controlman 1st Class Nicholaus Cappy received a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his selection as NSASP's Sailor of the Year. He served as the counter unmanned aerial systems supervisor, leading defense system policy, training, and protocol development across two facilities. He trained 354 Navy Security Forces and U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Regiment personnel while strengthening command resilience as command sponsorship coordinator and drug and alcohol program advisor. His dedication upheld the highest traditions of the U.S. Naval Service.

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Fausto Santiago received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his selection as NSASP's Junior Sailor of the Year. He serves as NSASP's command career counselor and provided critical career support to 18 sailors, achieved an 86 percent retention rate, earned a perfect score on the 2025 NDW Career Information Program Inspection.

John Ruby, backflow program manager, was selected as NSASP's Senior Civilian of the Quarter for Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren for his oversight of the cross connection program, and managing the new cross connection and backflow prevention survey contract. He filled an operational gap by providing essential plumbing expertise, ensured uninterrupted water service, and managed base wide utility repairs and the EXWC waterfront pier inspection.

William James, asset management program, was selected as the command's Senior Civilian of the Quarter for NSF Indian Head for combining expert INFADS mastery with strong data integrity, updating critical floor plans and ensuring the accuracy of multi million dollar custodial and maintenance contracts. He also completed more than 30 site visits for the installation audit.

Paula Camacho was selected as NSASP's Junior Civilian of the Quarter at the NSF Dahlgren for her work at the Community Recreation Center, where she enhanced quality of life through major MWR events, securing $5,000 in grants, and delivering outstanding service. She also contributed innovative ideas to the FY27 marketing plan and provided exceptional support to Surface Combat Systems Training Command- AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (SCSTC-ATRC), effectively promoting MWR programs and services.

Chole Kesey, interdisciplinary natural resources specialist, was selected as the command's Junior Sailor of the Quarter at NSF Indian Head. She expertly managed the installation’s drinking water program, executing all requirements with zero non compliances and ensuring timely regulatory submissions. She also took charge of the environmental management system maintaining uninterrupted audit progress through effective collaboration with the outgoing manager.

Dan Henderson, chief of NSASP Police, was selected as the NSF Dahlgren Supervisor of the Quarter; he expertly guided the police department through rapidly changing federal hiring practices and HR procedures during the first quarter and ensuring uninterrupted security and operational readiness. His steadfast leadership and clear communication sustained high morale and guaranteed seamless security operations.

Tara Meadows was selected as NSASP's Supervisor of the Quarter for NSF Indian Head. She provided strategic oversight of NSF Indian Head’s planning and conservation branch, expertly managing Four different vital programs while mentoring junior staff to strengthen long term readiness. She ensured an efficient work approval process by consistently reviewing dig permits and proactively identified emerging issues elevating them to leadership for early intervention.

Congratulations to all awardees.