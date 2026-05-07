RESTORATIVE WELLNESS RETREAT OPENS IN ECUADOR AROUND RARE 'LIVE WATER' SOURCE

Korimana debuts in La Maná, Ecuador as a retreat centered around a rare volcanic artesian spring, as its source water hits select U.S. retailers nationwide

LA MANA, ECUADOR, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korimana ( https://korimana.com ) has opened in the volcanic foothills of the Andean rainforest in La Maná, Ecuador as a restorative wellness retreat, offering access to a remote rainforest landscape shaped by mineral-rich earth and natural water reservoirs near the Cotopaxi region. The Cotopaxi region is a rare convergence of untouched volcanic waters, ancient rainforest wisdom, powerful natural energy, and the enduring legacy of ancestral civilizations deeply associated with restoration and renewal.The retreat center is intentionally crafted near a natural artesian aquifer that rises from deep within the Andean Rainforest and is filtered through volcanic rock originating atop the Cotopaxi volcano. The water contains naturally occurring trace minerals, including colloidal gold and silver, present in minute concentrations at the source.This rare volcanic spring water has long been associated locally with vitality and restoration due to its unique mineral composition and origin within a geologically active region. Splendor refers to it as “live water,” used to describe water that remains in its natural molecular and energetic state from source to bottle without industrial processing or chemical alteration.The water is exceptionally low in total dissolved solids (TDS), measured at approximately 31 mg/L, resulting in a light, clean profile and mouthfeel. It is balanced as nature intended, with essential electrolytes including calcium, magnesium and potassium, providing a naturally occurring combination for optimal hydration and replenishment. It also contains trace elements of colloidal gold and silver, naturally present at the source. Colloidal gold has historically been associated with recovery and cellular balance, while colloidal silver is recognized for its naturally occurring antibacterial properties, eliminating the need for additional chemical treatment or purification.Korimana is home to Splendor, the world’s finest water —consciously bottled directly at the source and positioned as a premium hydration brand focused on mineral integrity, source preservation, and minimal processing. More than hydration, Splendor is designed to harmonize the seven chakras, unlocking a deeper connection to the Universe and restoring the body to its natural rhythm.While Korimana itself is accessible only to a limited number of visitors, the water from the same source is available as Splendor Water ( https://splendorwater.com ), in Ecuador and now in the United States at select retailers including Sprouts, Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Lassens, D’Agostino’s and Gristede’s and The Fresh Market.Splendor Water is bottled directly at the source of its volcanic aquifer and presented in a signature cobalt blue bottle designed to help preserve the water’s quality. Offered in both still and sparkling formats, it reframes hydration as an elevated daily ritual. Available in sizes ranging from 500ml to 1.5L, it is sold in glass or 100% BPA-free recycled plastic depending on lifestyle needs. One percent of all sales support environmental initiatives in Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands through partner organizations with 1% for the Planet.“Discovering Splendor Water felt like uncovering something that was never meant to be altered…only shared with the world, just as its original founder intended. When you stand at the source, you understand immediately that this water is different. It feels alive, it’s balanced, and it carries the story of the land it comes from,” says Sara Couch, General Manager for Splendor Water, who runs the U.S. side of the company alongside her father, David Couch. “Bringing it to the U.S. was about making that experience accessible, so people don’t have to travel across the world to connect with something this pure. They can find it right at their local grocer and make it part of their everyday wellness ritual.”Splendor Water has received recognition for taste and purity, including awards from the Fine Water Society and the International Taste Institute.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Splendor Water, Korimana or to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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