AFWERX, SpaceWERX open new SBIR/STTR solicitations following reauthorization

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — AFWERX and SpaceWERX have opened new Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer solicitations following passage of the Small Business Innovation and Economic Security Act, which reauthorizes the programs through fiscal year 2031.

AFWERX, a division of the https://afresearchlab.com/, accelerates the transition of commercial technologies into operational use for Airmen and Guardians. As the Department of the Air Force’s SBIR/STTR program manager, AFWERX funds feasibility studies, prototyping and technology maturation aligned to mission needs. Most awards are issued within three to nine months.

SpaceWERX, a division of AFWERX, advances space-focused technologies in partnership with Space Systems Command. The program strengthens the defense industrial base and accelerates capability delivery to Guardians and joint forces. Since 2019, AFWERX and SpaceWERX have built a portfolio of 3,379 companies, with 45% new to government, expanding access to nontraditional partners.

The SBIR/STTR programs provide competitive awards to eligible U.S.-owned small businesses with 500 or fewer employees. These awards support research, development, test and evaluation efforts aligned to DAF missions, with strong potential for commercialization and operational transition.

“Industry partners are essential to rebuilding the arsenal for the modern era,” said Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, AFRL commander and DAF Technology Executive Officer. “We are asking for your disruptive ideas, your investment and your partnership to help supercharge the American industrial base. By aligning your efforts with our priorities, we can expand capacity, move faster and deliver the capabilities needed to maintain a decisive advantage for the United States and our allies.”

To better align innovation with operational needs, AFWERX and SpaceWERX are implementing a cohort-based model that groups related technologies into integrated solutions tied to specific capability gaps.

These cohorts are supported by AFRL’s Integrated Product Teams, which organize science and technology efforts around warfighting needs rather than individual technologies. This approach aligns research planning, funding and experimentation from the start to deliver measurable operational outcomes.

“The cohort approach brings industry, acquisition stakeholders, AFRL and private capital together around high-priority capability needs,” said Col. Nathan Stuckey, AFWERX director and DAF Chief Commercialization Officer. “By aligning companies to validated demand and clear funding pathways, we are moving from disconnected solutions to integrated portfolios that are better positioned to transition into programs of record and deliver operational impact faster.”

Priority areas for the cohorts include:

Combat collaborative aircraft

Command, control, communications and battle management

Contested logistics

Counter-unmanned aircraft systems

Manufacturing and readiness

Small unmanned aircraft systems

Weapons technology

Industry partners can view and submit proposals through the Department of War SBIR/STTR submission portal athttp://www.dodsbirsttr.mil/submissions/login. The site includes application guidance, timelines and eligibility requirements.

The solicitations are organized by topic area with both Phase I and Direct-to-Phase II options available.

In fiscal year 2025, AFWERX awarded more than 1,000 contracts totaling $1.37 billion and achieved 438 Phase III transitions valued at $8.1 billion, supercharging the industrial base that supports U.S. military readiness and battlefield advantage.

About AFRL The Air Force Research Laboratory is the Department of the Air Force’s primary scientific research and development center and one of six centers within Air Force Materiel Command. AFRL leads the discovery, development and delivery of technologies for air, space and the multidomain. With a workforce spanning seven mission areas at more than 40 locations worldwide, AFRL conducts research ranging from basic science to advanced technology development. For more information, visit http://www.afresearchlab.com/.